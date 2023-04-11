IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Workplace Stress Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Workplace Stress Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers workplace stress management analysis market and every facet of the workplace stress management industry. As per TBRC’s workplace stress management market forecast, the workplace stress management market is expected to grow to $14.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The increase in the popularity of yoga is expected to propel the growth of the workplace stress management industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest workplace stress management industry share. Major players in the workplace stress management industry include CVS Health Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Asset Health Inc., ComPsych Corporation, CuraLinc Healthcare LLC, Marino Wellness.

Workplace Stress Management Market Segments

1) By Service: Stress Assessment, Yoga And Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, Other Services
2) By Delivery Mode: Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, Other Delivery Modes
3) By Activity: Indoor, Outdoor
4) By End User: Large Private Organizations, Mid-Sized Private Organizations, Small Private Organizations, NGO, Public sector

Workplace stress management reduces stress and its negative effects on the mental or physical health of work resources. Stress can be managed using mental, emotional, and behavioural strategies. Workplace stress management helps employees be happier and more positive, assisting in maintaining a strong, healthy workplace culture that is conducive to creativity and productivity.

