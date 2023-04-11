Global Low-Calorie Food Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Low-Calorie Food Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s low-calorie food market forecast, the global low-calorie food market size is expected to grow to $18.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.
The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes around the globe is expected to drive the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest low-calorie food industry share. Major players in the low-calorie food industry include Ajinomoto Inc., Beneo Group, Ingredion Inc., Abott Laboratories, Galam Ltd., Pepsico Inc., Zydus wellness Ltd., Bernard food industrie

Low-Calorie Food Market Segments
1) By Type: Sugar Substitutes, Sugar Alcohol Substitutes, Nutrient Based Substitutes
2) By Product: Aspartame, Sucralose, Stevia, Saccharin, Cyclamate
3) By Application: Dairy Products, Dietary Beverages, Bakery Products, Snacks, Other Applications

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8160&type=smp

Low-calorie foods include food products that have relatively few calories per serving. These products are low in calories and thus very helpful in fat loss. Low-calorie food refers to meal substitutes that meet the required daily needs for minerals, vitamins, protein, and other energy needs.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-calorie-food-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Low-calorie Food Market Characteristics
3. Low-calorie Food Market Trends And Strategies
4. Low-calorie Food Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Low-calorie Food Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Low-calorie Food Market
27. Low-calorie Food Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Low-calorie Food Market
29. Low-calorie Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

