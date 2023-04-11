Global Machine Control System Market Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Machine Control System Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Machine Control System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the machine control system market. As per TBRC’s machine control system market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $7.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The growth in the machine control system market is due to rising urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest machine control system market share. Major players in the machine control system market include Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Hemisphere GNSS Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Eos Positioning Systems Inc.

Machine Control System Market Segments

By Equipment: Excavators, Loaders, Graders, Dozers, Scrapers, Paving Systems

By Controller Type: Computer Numerical Control (CNC), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), Personal Computer (PC), Motion Controllers, Other Controller Types

By Technology: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Laser Scanners, GIS (Geographic Information System) Collectors, Total Stations, Airborne Systems, Other Technologies

By Industry: Building And Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Marine, Waste Management, Utilities, Other Industries

By Geography: The global machine control system industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Machine control system refers to systems for controlling and observing machine behavior. It includes machine control hardware and software solutions to determine a machine's current position on the ground and compare it with the design surface.

