Hand Dryers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Bradley, Dyson, Electrostar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Hand Dryers market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Hand Dryers market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Hand Dryers market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as American Dryer, LLC (United States), Bradley Corporation (United States), Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom), Electrostar GmbH (Germany), Excel Dryer Inc.(United States), JVD SAS (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Taishan Jieda Electrical Appliance Industry Company Ltd (China)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hand Dryers market to witness a CAGR of 12.1% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Hotels, Hospitals and Clinics, Commercial complexes, Office buildings, Food Processing and service industry, Others) by Type (Hot Air Hand Dryer, Jet-Air Hand Dryer) by Operation Mode (Manual OnAutomatic Off, Fully Automatic) by Mounting Technique (Surface Mounted, Wall Mounted) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The usage of hand dryers is increasing around the globe over various industries such as food processing and service, hotel, commercial complexes, hospitals, clinics, as well as office buildings. Increasing awareness about environmental benefits, technological advancement, price, as well as energy efficiency of hand dryers coupled with increase in installation at commercial complexes, airports, is likely to propel demand for hand dryer over the coming years.
Market Trends:
• Increasing awareness of the use of eco-friendly appliances and energy efficient product
Market Drivers:
• Growing environmental concerns due to massive volume of paper towel waste
• Fast technological advancements leading to efficient and eco-friendly product development
Market Opportunities:
• Economic development & the growth of hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors in emerging nations
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Hand Dryers Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Hand Dryers
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: American Dryer, LLC (United States), Bradley Corporation (United States), Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom), Electrostar GmbH (Germany), Excel Dryer Inc.(United States), JVD SAS (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Taishan Jieda Electrical Appliance Industry Company Ltd (China)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
