Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, Bitfury Group, Nagarro

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Blockchain Technology in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Blockchain Technology in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Bitfury Group Limited (United States), Auxesis Group (India), AlphaPoint Corporation (United States), Q3 Technologies, Inc. (United States), Nagarro (India), A3logics (United States), Appinventiv (India).
Definition:
Blockchain technology has a wide range of applications in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. This technology allows for secure and transparent transactions, and it can help reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience.One of the most significant applications of blockchain in BFSI is in payments and remittances. Blockchain-based payment systems can provide faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions compared to traditional payment systems. This technology also allows for peer-to-peer payments without the need for intermediaries, reducing transaction fees and processing times.Another application of blockchain technology in BFSI is in trade finance. Blockchain-based platforms can automate trade finance processes, including letter of credit issuance, invoice processing, and supply chain finance. This can help reduce paperwork, improve transparency, and reduce the risk of fraud in trade finance.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Blockchain Technology in BFSI Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Blockchain Technology in BFSI
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Bitfury Group Limited (United States), Auxesis Group (India), AlphaPoint Corporation (United States), Q3 Technologies, Inc. (United States), Nagarro (India), A3logics (United States), Appinventiv (India).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Study Table of Content
Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Public Blockchain, Private Blockchains, Hybrid Blockchains, Other] in 2023
Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market by Application/End Users [Asset Management, Payments and Remittances, Trade Finance, Compliance, Others]
Global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Blockchain Technology in BFSI Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Blockchain Technology in BFSI (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
