Additional bespoke box van semi-trailers from Tiger join Continental tyres’ UK fleet

Continental tyres places repeat order for articulated HGV semi trailers with Tiger Trailers

Continental tyres once again places its trust in Tiger Trailers for its latest repeat order of customised articulated box van semi trailers for its UK fleet.

WINSFORD, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global tyre manufacturer, Continental, has further strengthened its UK articulated HGV fleet through the addition of seven extra box vans from Tiger Trailers, with this particular order divided into two different product variants to suit its operational requirements – five 4.2m high trailers for next day regional truck tyre delivery and casing collection, and two 4.8m tall ‘high cube’ variants for inter-depot trunking and waste recycling activities, with maximised load capacity in mind.

Continental’s Transport Operations Manager, Simon Sumner, comments: “Tiger Trailers have taken time to fully understand our business and its challenges, identify our requirements, then design and build trailers that suit our unique operation. Features for functionality, longevity and safety in operation have been engineered in by Tiger without compromise.

“The trailers perform exceptionally well and have a very impressive presence on the road. Tiger Trailers deliver a premium product in line with Continental’s position as a premium brand. It is a pleasure to work with Tom and the rest of the team at Tiger and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership”, he adds.

The 4800mm high-cube iterations are equipped with full aerodynamic sideguards to reduce CO2 and increase fuel efficiency, and the trailers and their cargos are protected from damage through the incorporation of full-coverage overlay floor tread plates and full-length wooden rub rails fitted below and above each load lock row.

Both heights of semi-trailer are finished with Continental’s ultra-distinctive yellow livery and are fitted with its in-house tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) interfaced into the ContiConnect 2.0 web-based platform for safety and efficiency purposes.

To light up the working area for operator safety, Continental’s new standard-height 4200mm trailers incorporate an LED strip-light facing down at the rear, and the cyclist warning side infills align with Tiger’s own aims as demonstrated through the manufacturer’s wide-ranging safety activities as part of its CSR reach.

Continental’s new box van trailers’ specification also includes a 1,500kg Anteo tuckaway tail-lift with safety gates, solar panels from Trailar, a GRP translucent roof with wooden rub rails, and a bespoke load securing setup including nets.

Thomas Stott, Tiger Trailers' Technical Sales Manager, says: “We are proud to continue supporting Continental with what is now the third year of articulated trailer supply. Simon and the team are great to work with in tailoring the specification and ensuring that the end product meets their requirements. It’s brilliant to see such an iconic livery and eye-catching colour out on the road complete with Tiger badges and we look forward to continuing to support the customer in subsequent years.”

In 2016, the internationally recognised tyre company acquired retread manufacturer Bandvulc, whose impactful black livery was applied to the group’s first Tiger trailers in 2020. An order for several yellow trailers was placed in 2022, with Continental’s latest order for 2023 demonstrating the depth of the relationship. The new trailers were collected by MAN TGX 26.510 trucks from Bandvulc’s Ivybridge Plant in Devon.

Tiger Trailers is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of articulated semi-trailers and rigid bodywork. Based in Cheshire and soon celebrating its 10th year in business, the firm builds the complete range, from curtainsiders, fixed and moving double decks and flatbeds, to temperature-controlled trailers, specialist vehicles and demounts. Its services including Tiger Finance, Tiger Parts, and Tiger Rentals. Community, environment, and safety are key focusses for Tiger Trailers’ CSR & ESG activities, and the Tiger Safety Team keeps children safe through its school programme.

tigertrailers.co.uk