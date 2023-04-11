Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,757 in the last 365 days.

Lorenze Collection: The Pioneer Of Fashion Fusion Genre, Breaks The Barriers Between Sportswear and Luxury Street Wear!

Lorenze Collection Launches Revolutionary Athleisure Line Blending Sport and Streetwear Fashion Boundaries.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorenze Collection has recently launched an Athleisure line that challenges the traditional boundaries between sports and streetwear. The collection aims to create designs that are both daring and comfortable, representing the ultimate fusion of athleticism and leisure wear.

The new collection features visually appealing designs with gold details, representing wellness, strength, power, and wisdom - values that the Lorenze woman embodies. The brand caters to women who appreciate the finer things in life and are effortless, impactful, and unique.

Lorenze Collection's Athleisure line is designed to transcend physical activity and everyday errands, creating the ultimate luxury collections that catch the eye and leave a lasting impression. The brand aspires to revolutionise the fashion industry with its simple yet bold designs.

Lorenze Collection invites everyone to experience the newest trends in fashion by visiting their website at https://lorenzecollection.com.au/.

The brand promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable fashion experience.

Renee De Jong
BossAbilities
+61 432 195 075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Lorenze Collection: The Pioneer Of Fashion Fusion Genre, Breaks The Barriers Between Sportswear and Luxury Street Wear!

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more