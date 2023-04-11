SciScore integrates with Rockefeller University Press to bolster rigor and reproducibility

SciScore integrates with Rockefeller University Press
Authors of articles invited for revision at JCB, JEM, or JGP will be able to use SciScore to improve their materials and methods sections.
Our integration with SciScore reflects our commitment to seek new technologies that support our mission of quality and integrity in scientific publishing.”
— Susan King, RUP Executive Director
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To improve the reproducibility of the articles in its journals, Rockefeller University Press has integrated SciScore into its editorial workflow management system, eJournalPress. Authors whose submitted articles are invited for revisions at Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) will now be able to utilize SciScore at no cost to them. This automated and multifaceted tool evaluates scientific manuscripts for adherence to several key reporting criteria for rigor and reproducibility introduced by funding agencies over the past years (e.g. NIH, MDAR, ARRIVE, CONSORT, and RRID standards).
Based on artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, SciScore’s solution to the reproducibility crisis is aimed at reducing the burden on authors and editors alike.
“As a company that works closely with society and university publishers, we know the value of trust in scientific research,” says Anita Bandrowski, a neuroscience researcher at the University of California, San Diego, and CEO of SciScore. “With SciScore, authors can be confident that their manuscripts are meeting the highest standards of transparency and reproducibility. This partnership with Rockefeller University Press is a significant step towards improving the quality of scientific research and enhancing trust in the publishing process.”
SciScore provides a score and supporting report that can be used to identify if key areas of reproducibility and transparency are addressed in the manuscript. SciScore looks for evidence of randomization, blinded conduct of the experiment, sample size estimation, whether sex is included as a biological characteristic, animal/cell line authentication or validation, and verifies the identity of the antibodies used, among other areas.
“Our goal in partnering with SciScore is to streamline the process for our authors to address any reproducibility issues ahead of publication so that their research is presented in the best possible manner for the benefit of the greater scientific community,” says RUP Executive Director Susan King. “This new integration with SciScore reflects our commitment to seek new technologies that support our mission of quality and integrity in scientific publishing.”
About Rockefeller University Press
Rockefeller University Press (RUP) publishes Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) and co-publishes Life Science Alliance (LSA). RUP journals publish groundbreaking research in the life sciences and biomedicine from leading investigators around the world and serve as a valued resource to those engaged in cutting-edge research and who train future generations of scientists. RUP is a department of The Rockefeller University, a biomedical research university in New York City dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity. Learn more at https://rupress.org and connect via:
About SciCrunch
SciCrunch Inc. is home to platforms like the Resource Identification Initiative, the Antibody Registry, and SciScore. We know the “ingredients” that go into your scientific paper and we work closely with the research community. We provide platforms, tools, and muscle to enable scientists, resource providers, and companies to track research reagents and to check rigor and transparency in methods. SciScore won the 2022 Vesalius Innovation Award runner-up prize and was a 2020 ALPSP Innovation Award finalist. To learn more at https://www.scicrunch.com/about-us or connect with us via:
