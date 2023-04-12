Tibet is now open to all tourists

LHASA, TIBET, CHINA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 31, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China issued a notice: to resume national travel agencies and online travel companies to operate foreign inbound group tours and "air ticket & hotel" business from now on.
On April 7, Tibet Tourism Bureau officially announced the opening of Tibet tourism to all international tourists regardless of whether they are coming from abroad or already living in China.
To get to Tibet, tourists must obtain a Tibet travel permit. This can be done through an official Tibet travel agency and the travel agency will take care of the application on the tourists' behalf. From now on, Tibet travel permits can be processed. Once tourists have the permit, they can travel to Tibet.
At present, the only international flights to Lhasa from Kathmandu are not available. Tourists can fly to the mainland of China and then take a flight to Tibet. Tourists from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and other European countries can take an international flight to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou and other cities in China, and then take a plane to Tibet. Tourists from Southeast Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand can take international flights to mainland China, such as Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and then fly to Lhasa. Tourists from the US and Canada such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, etc. can first take an international flight to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, etc. in China, and then fly to Lhasa.
Great Tibet Tour is one of the biggest private international travel agencies licensed by the Tibet Tourism Bureau. As a recommended Tibet travel agency by Lonely Planet, ever since 2005, they have designed and operated tours in Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan from standard city tours to adventurous trekking tours. They can design private and group tours for tourists!
