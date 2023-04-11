Azoteq inks distributor agreement with Millennium Semiconductors

Azoteq expands into India.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq expands into India.

Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of a new distributor for India.

In a further expansion of Azoteq’s global footprint, the well-established distributor of electronic components, Millennium Semiconductors, has been brought on board to serve the rapidly expanding Indian electronics market. Millennium brings with it more than 28 years of experience in the industry and is perfectly poised to serve Azoteq’s focus market. Ever growing and evolving, today Millennium currently caters for six main segments (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Lighting, Defense, and IoT). “Having a deeply rooted partner like Millennium in India, significantly strengthens Azoteq’s presence in this important region of Asia,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing.



About Millennium Semiconductors

Millennium Semiconductors India Pvt. Ltd., with 28 years of experience in innovation and service, is an electronic component distributor of active, passive and, wireless communication, power, and electromechanical products. Millennium goes above and beyond to fulfill its customer expectations by offering a unique combination of operational excellence and groundbreaking business solutions.

Millennium has grown exponentially and is a leading distributor of electronic components across India. Its range of services has expanded to demand creation, supply-chain, design support, and core distribution. Millennium has branch offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Mumbai in India, and overseas offices in Singapore and Shenzhen (China).

https://www.millenniumsemi.com/

About Azoteq

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now been expanded to include ProxFusion® multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect and inductive sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and the USA.

Editorial Contact & Interviews:

Jean Viljoen