Argoid Celebrates One Year Anniversary of AI-Powered Shopify App

Argoid, leading provider of AI-powered product recommendations, upsell and cross-sell solutions, announced the one-year milestone of their app.
Personalization is the key to success in eCommerce; our app combines the flexibility of the Shopify platform with the power of AI to deliver best-in-class personalization solutions for our customers.””
— Gokul Muralidharan, CEO, Argoid
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since launching in April 2022, the Argoid Shopify app has garnered 100+ installs and 5-star ratings, while integrating with top apps in the marketplace like Appmaker, Gorgias, Interakt, Klaviyo, Moengage, Limechat and others.
Shopify's eCommerce platform enables businesses to create and manage online stores, offering various tools and features for customization, marketing, and analytics. It is a highly popular platform with over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries using it to power their eCommerce operations.
In addition to its core features, Shopify offers an extensive app store with thousands of apps and integrations that businesses can use to add new functionality to their online stores, covering a wide range of categories, including marketing, sales, shipping, accounting, customer service, and more.
Argoid's Shopify app is one of the many apps available on the Shopify app store, providing ecommerce businesses with AI-powered product recommendations and personalization solutions to enhance their sales and revenue.
Since launch, Argoid has boosted e-commerce conversion rates by up to 39% within two weeks of deployment for a fashion e-tailer. Argoid’s personalized recommendation engine has also helped businesses earn up to 1200% ROI, garner a CTR boost of up to 92%, and as much as 18% growth in average order value (AOV).
With Argoid’s Shopify app, merchants can easily integrate the best-in-class AI engine into their Shopify store and display personalized cross-sell, upsell, and product recommendations, across multiple touchpoints, including the home page, product page, cart page, thank you page, and email. The app also allows merchants to customize the look and feel of the recommendation widgets to match their store’s theme and branding.
Argoid’s AI engine analyzes various factors, such as user behavior, preferences, purchase history, browsing patterns, product attributes, and inventory levels, to generate highly relevant and accurate product recommendations that boost conversions, sales, and customer retention. The AI engine also learns and adapts to changing user behavior and market trends to ensure optimal performance and results.
HerbsPro, a US-based natural herbal health care supplements store has this to say,, “Great app. Quick and easy to set up, integrates perfectly with our theme. The easiest way to display alternative products, related products, trending products, and best selling products on the website and we've had absolutely no issues.”
According to Rare Rabbit, a fashion and apparel brand, “Argoid’s powerful AI-driven recommendation engine boosted our sales by 39% for the pages where the product recommendations were enabled. We are happy to partner with Argoid on our conversion rate optimization journey.”
Argoid’s Shopify app is accessible and easy to use for eCommerce businesses that are established and have a good amount of monthly traffic. The app offers flexible pricing plans based on the number of monthly orders, and Argoid provides dedicated support and guidance to help merchants get the most out of their personalization strategy.
About Argoid
Argoid is a San Francisco-based company that provides AI-powered product recommendations, and upsell and cross-sell solutions for eCommerce businesses. Argoid leverages the power of AI to create a robust recommendation engine that has mastered the art of providing hyper-personalized recommendations to convert browsers into buyers quickly. Argoid offers seamless integration with some of the biggest eCommerce platforms, like Shopify & Shopify Plus. For more information, visit https://argoid.com/.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.