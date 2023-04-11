Reducing Carbon Footprint : The Growing Emission Control Technology Market 2025

Emission Control Technology Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission control technology market size was valued at $91,540 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $160,314.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, evolving market trends, competitive scenario, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Factors such as emission control regulations by government and an increase in automobile production fuel the growth of the emission control technology market. In addition, the adoption of nanotechnology in emission control technologies boosts market growth. However, growth in production of electric vehicles and the high cost of catalysts hinder the emission control technology market growth. Conversely, innovations in emission control catalysts and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to the key player for the emission control technology market expansion.

The market is segmented into technology, fuel type, end-user vertical and region. The technology segment is divided into Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Others. Based on the fuel type, the market is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Based on end-user vertical, the market is categorized into Automotive, Marine, Off-highway, Rolling Stock, and Industrial. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

By fuel type, the diesel segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. By end-user vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout 2018-2025. Based on region, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.

Key Findings of Emission Control Technology Market Study -

The diesel segment in fuel type generated the highest revenue in 2017.

By end-user vertical, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest emission control technology market revenue, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and LAMEA.

The emission control technology market key players analyzed in this report are BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems, and others.

