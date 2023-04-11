Deal Tracker Democratizes Real Estate Data Access for Investors, Analysts, and Journalists

Gain an unfair advantage with Deal Tracker

Revolutionary Deal Tracker democratizes real estate data access, empowering investors, analysts, and journalists with affordable, comprehensive insights.

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Deal Tracker, a groundbreaking product poised to revolutionize the way real estate data is accessed, making it available to everyone. With a modest daily fee of just $6, real estate investors, analysts, and journalists can gain comprehensive access to all listings across the United States, complete with financial indicators and a wealth of additional information. Visit dealtracker.ai to learn more and get started.

Until now, this level of data has been exclusive to large companies, with annual costs exceeding $100,000 and multi-year contracts being the norm. Deal Tracker breaks these barriers by offering a flexible month-to-month subscription, empowering all interested parties, from individual investors to industry professionals, to access the same valuable information.

Deal Tracker's affordable and user-friendly platform is designed to provide subscribers with a wide range of real estate data, including:

Comprehensive listings: Gain access to all for-rent and for-sale residential properties in the United States.

Financial indicators: Explore mortgage, insurance, and tax rates for every zip code, covering fixed, FHA, VA, and ARM mortgages.

Agent information: Browse all active real estate agents, their contact information, and performance metrics.

Market insights: Stay up-to-date on market trends and fluctuations, enabling informed decision-making and investment strategies.

By breaking down the barriers to entry, Deal Tracker is set to become a game-changer in the world of real estate data access. The platform's extensive data offerings will transform the way investors, analysts, and journalists approach the industry, granting them the ability to make informed decisions and capitalize on lucrative opportunities.

Testimonials from satisfied customers further underscore Deal Tracker's value:

"The product we've discovered is nothing short of phenomenal, as it effortlessly enables us to pinpoint the most lucrative real estate deals within mere seconds. This game-changing tool has revolutionized our approach, allowing us to work with increased efficiency and confidence in our investment decisions. We wholeheartedly recommend others to experience the advantages offered by this outstanding product."

"Each day, we receive an extensive file containing all property listings across the US. As we upload this data into Tableau, we gain a bird's-eye view of the entire US real estate market. With this invaluable tool, our team can effortlessly pinpoint areas bursting with potential and align our strategies accordingly."

In the near future, Deal Tracker will further expand its offerings by adding all commercial and residential for-rent listings to its platform.

About Deal Tracker:

Deal Tracker is a cutting-edge real estate data platform designed to democratize access to comprehensive industry information. By offering affordable access to listings, financial indicators, agent details, and market insights, Deal Tracker empowers real estate investors, analysts, and journalists to make informed decisions and stay ahead of industry trends. Visit dealtracker.ai to learn more.