Test Preparation Market Growth Rate to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% During 2023-2028 | Forecast Report by IMARC Group

Test Preparation Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global test preparation market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Test preparation is a course that enhances performance on an examination leading to admission or occupational eligibility to a postsecondary institution. It aims to develop test-takers abilities and skills by providing exposure to the problems that resemble the actual test. Several different resources and options are available for the students to prepare for the test, which include study guides, mock exams, mind maps, tutors, courses, and study groups. As a result, various advantages offered by the test preparation solution have surged its adoption for different levels of exams, such as high school, certification, competitive, elementary, and university exams.

𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing number of students enrolling in test preparation courses and the intensifying competition are some of the primary factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the easy accessibility to the internet and the growing emphasis on upgrading skills and qualifications for better employability are providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of a wide range of solutions by key market players, such as class curricula, practice papers, crash courses, mock tests, and in-person or online tutoring programs, is propelling the market growth. In line with this, the rising use of advanced analytics and the flexibility offered by test preparation solutions are further accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the expanding purchasing power of consumers and the escalating demand for a skilled workforce in the service sector are contributing to the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Aakash Educational Services Limited

• ArborBridge Inc.

• BenchPrep

• C2 Educational System Inc.

• Club Z! Tutoring

• FIITJEE Limited

• Huntington Learning Center Inc.

• Kaplan Inc.

• Pearson Plc

• Sylvan Learning LLC

• Think and Learn Private Ltd. (BYJU'S)

• TPR Education IP Holdings LLC (The Princeton Review).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on exam, end user, learning model, gender and region.

Breakup by Exam:

• University Exams

• Certification Exams

• High School Exams

• Elementary Exams

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Post-Secondary Certification

• K-12

• College Students

• Job Seekers

• Working Professionals

Breakup by Learning Model:

• Blended

• Online

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

