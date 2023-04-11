Public Safety LTE Market Research Report | Industry Trends & Size to Cross USD 70.44 Billion by 2028

Public Safety LTE Market Industry

Surge in demand for LTE public safety infrastructure is anticipated to propel the growth of public safety LTE market in the upcoming years.

The size of the global public safety LTE market was $12.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $70.44 billion.

As consumer technologies advance with more gadgets and apps, networks play a crucial role in public infrastructure and safety facilities. Governments, police forces, fire departments, medical institutions, and other public entities employ public safety networks for communication and PSAs.

Public Safety LTE Market Drivers:

• Need for reliable and secure communication: In emergency situations, communication is crucial, and traditional networks can become overloaded or fail. PS-LTE provides a reliable and secure communication platform for first responders and other public safety personnel.

• Increased use of mobile devices: Public safety personnel are increasingly using mobile devices to access information and communicate with one another. PS-LTE networks provide the high-speed data and voice services needed to support these devices.

• Growing demand for video and data applications: PS-LTE networks can support high-bandwidth applications such as video surveillance and real-time data analytics, allowing first responders to make better-informed decisions in emergency situations.

• Need for interoperability: Different public safety agencies and organizations often use different communication systems, which can create interoperability issues. PS-LTE networks provide a common platform for communication, enabling different agencies to work together more effectively.

• Regulatory support: Many governments are investing in PS-LTE networks as part of their efforts to improve public safety. These investments provide a significant boost to the market by creating demand for PS-LTE solutions.

• Advancements in technology: Advancements in LTE technology are making it possible to build networks that are more reliable, secure, and efficient. For example, the introduction of Mission Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) services is enabling first responders to communicate more effectively in emergency situations.

Public Safety LTE Market Trends:

• Adoption of 5G: The adoption of 5G technology in public safety is expected to bring significant improvements in speed, reliability, and efficiency. The high-speed data transfer capabilities of 5G will enable first responders to access critical information in real-time and enhance situational awareness during emergencies.

• Increasing demand for public safety applications: Public safety applications are becoming increasingly popular, providing first responders with essential information during emergency situations. These applications can include real-time location data, live video feeds, and other data, which is transmitted over the PS-LTE network.

• Focus on network security: With the increasing reliance on PS-LTE networks, network security has become a significant concern. To address this issue, technology companies are developing solutions that provide end-to-end encryption and other advanced security features.

• Growing popularity of MCPTT: Mission Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) has become an essential component of PS-LTE networks, enabling first responders to communicate more effectively during emergencies. MCPTT provides a high-quality voice service, which is critical in emergency situations.

• Adoption of edge computing: Edge computing is gaining traction in the PS-LTE market, as it allows data to be processed closer to the source, reducing latency and improving performance. This is particularly important for applications that require real-time data processing, such as video surveillance and analytics.

• Increasing adoption of drones: Drones are becoming an essential tool for public safety agencies, providing real-time video feeds and other critical information during emergency situations. The PS-LTE network provides a reliable and secure platform for transmitting data from drones to first responders.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Bittium Corporation, AT&T Inc., Hytera, and Cobham Wireless.

