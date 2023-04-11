The models of fashion today, while chic, are socially responsible and innovative as It gets. Today you can buy what you really want. Go ahead and make your own motorcycle. A true modern renaissance man.

Italian fashion arrives in Spain with Soriano Motori, luxury and exclusive pieces

Electric mobility uses one or more electric motors to generate transportation. Currently, this type of mobility offers solutions for small trips and low weight as well as long trips and heavy weight.” — Marco Soriano

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From luxury motorcycles to exclusive fashion: Soriano Motori launches its new collection inspired by the bikercore trend.

Italian fashion arrives in Spain And the United States of America with Soriano Motori, luxury and exclusive pieces.

● The fashion line features unique garments based on motorcycle culture and handcrafted in Italy

● With the bikercore trend in full swing and accentuated by artists like Rosalía, Soriano Motori has been able to take advantage of preferences in the luxury sector

● High-end parts inspired by the motor world and art



New York, March 14, 2023.

The historic motorcycle brand Soriano Motori makes the leap into the world of fashion. Innovation, tradition and elegance in a collection that follows the bikercore trend in full swing and that has been accentuated by artists such as Rosalía or the designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. It is a fashion inspired by the bikers of the 50s, with a grunge touch, which Soriano Motori elevates to luxury with exclusive high-end pieces.

The Italian brand launches its first series, Attitude, with unique pieces hand-painted by different international artists. The garments are based on the motorcycle culture. “We want to position ourselves in the lifestyle arena and serve as an inspiration for those seeking a life influenced by art, design and style without losing sight of sustainability. Soriano Motori claims escape and freedom without sacrificing quality and style”, adds Marco Antonio Soriano IV, founder of Soriano Motori.

Soriano fashion captivates motorcycle lovers, but also those of fashion and luxury, and it is that it has been able to take advantage of the preferences in the sector with its most exclusive and biker models, participating in major events in the fashion sector such as the New York Fashion Week at the Stylist's Choice event, last February.

The initial collection, already produced and available on their website and in the metaverse, is based on high-end Italian leather jackets (especially in bomber and biker styles or in their limited edition “Heros Trial Jacket”), backpacks, helmet bags and leather card holders, sweatshirts, t-shirts and a line of fragrances. But that's not all: the company is already developing a new collection made up of pants, shorts, belts, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Soriano Motori's fashion is embedded with an NFT, with a numbering, which is why it is a limited and unique collection.

Luxury in the motor sector.

The Soriano group is committed to the creation of exclusive and unique pieces, both in relation to motorcycles and fashion. His goal is to create limited pieces that make the wearer feel special, unique. In addition, in their search for the highest quality fabrics and finishes, they claim the importance of respecting tradition and caring for the environment. “We use natural dyes, linings and 100% natural cotton fabrics; we make our labels with recycled materials and the prints and logos are designed and made by hand with eco-sustainable raw materials”, explains Soriano. Made in Italy artisan designs in which the highest quality Italian leather is used.

The company will participate as a partner in the Cortina Short Film Festival (Italy), in which they will present their Attitude collection and show the first brushstrokes of an upcoming shoe collection, in addition to awarding the award for best short film.

Soriano Motori, history of a leading company.

With a family legacy of more than 120 years of history, the company has always been at the forefront of art, design and engineering, and now Marco Antonio Soriano IV -descendant of the well-known aristocrat Ricardo Soriano II- has given a boost to the company making its way into a new sector and betting on a luxury fashion collection.

Soriano Motori is a reference brand in the world of lifestyle in Spain and in the rest of Europe, Included but not limited to the United States of America's fashion market. Now it has been reborn again thanks to Marco Antonio Soriano IV and his foray into the world of luxury and fashion. “We believe that the most important thing in our collection is eco-sustainability; We have decided to manufacture in a traditional and artisan way: our logo, designs and graphics are hand-painted on the final product”, explains the economist and primordial project manager, Soriano IV.

The rebirth of Soriano Motori

In 2020, Soriano Motori was relaunched by Marco Antonio Soriano IV as a high-end, made in Italy, global lifestyle platform for the next generation of sustainability-minded and ESG-minded riders. company in sustainability through its social, environmental and good governance commitment).

The iconic Soriano motorcycle brand was founded more than 100 years ago by the well-known aristocrat Ricardo Antonio Soriano Scholtz von Hemmersdorff, Marquis of Ivanrey II and pioneer of motors: motorcycles, cars, planes, boats and snowmobiles. Continuing with this legacy of innovation, Soriano has designed and patented the new Soriano duo-flex engine, a modular engine and platform that will revolutionize mobility and now seeks to conquer the Spanish market again with its new proposals.

One hundred and twenty years of true european and american legacy.