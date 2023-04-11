Pacific Coast Arena League Announces 2023 Dates and Locations

Kelli Newton out in front of the pack during Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) arena polo competition at Orange County Polo Club
Arena polo during Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) at Poway Polo Club - Leigh Bertea on the ball with a defender on her hip
Garrett Bankhead gets the ball out of the air during PCAL arena polo competition at Lakeside Polo Club
Arena Polo Competition in California Gets Ready for an Exciting Season in San Diego and Orange Counties
Arena polo has a solid foothold in California with strong competition and good polo schools. PCAL takes arena polo to another level for players and spectators.”
— Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee Chairman
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) is headed into its twelfth arena polo season in 2023 following a successful 2022 season which included six United States Polo Association (USPA) arena polo tournaments.
California is one of the dominant areas for arena polo - a fast-paced, exciting sport with three players per team mounted on horses. For spectators, the action is up-close, and you can feel the thundering hooves and hear the players call out to their teammates. It's like hockey on horseback.
PCAL 2023 dates and locations:
May 5-7 Lakeside Polo Club, Lakeside, CA
May 19-21 OC Polo Club, Silverado, CA
June 23-25 Poway Polo Club, Poway, CA
Games will be played Friday evenings and all-day Saturday and Sunday at each location so there will be a time that fits everyone's schedule to come out with friends and family to cheer the teams and meet the players - both equine and human. Arena polo is a unique sport in that women and men and all ages of players compete in the same games.
Patton Legacy Sports has joined forces with PCAL as the sponsor of the USPA General George Patton Cup that will be played again this year in conjunction with each PCAL event and location.
Michelle Strauss of Patton Legacy Sports (PLS) comments, "Patton Polo is honored to sponsor PCAL's General Patton tournaments for 2023. This innovative polo competition series is an inspiring concept. One that aides in building the future of the sport by engaging young competitors with more options for tournaments and opens more opportunity for mentorship."
Regarding the awards that PLS will be sponsoring during PCAL, Strauss adds, "The Patton Principles Award honors accountability and leadership. To observe, lead and execute, in person, what you ask others to do. We have read about the fire and ice that was General Patton, but he was also a profound military scholar, which transitioned into an exceptional military leader. The Patton Principles award will go to the player that best exemplifies - athleticism, courage, camaraderie, strategy and self-discipline during PCAL competition."
PLS will also be honoring horses in the competition with the Sgt Reckless Award. Sgt Reckless was a horse and a marine that served in the Korean War. She is buried at Camp Pendelton. "As an experienced equestrian, General Patton understood the connection between a rider and his horse. There is no doubt he would have respected the horse, Sgt Reckless, and recognized her for her unique ability to serve. We are pleased to offer the Sgt Reckless Award to the best pony that shows dedication to perform and flexibility to adapt to its rider."
Sherry Sheldon Gibson of Poway Polo Club comments, “With Southern California’s military population and nearby bases, holding the General Patton Cup during PCAL is a natural fit. Poway and the other PCAL clubs have a long history of supporting armed forces members and their families in the sport of polo.”
In 2023, higher goal test matches have been added on Friday late afternoon at each location. And regular PCAL games will be played on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day.
“We have so many 2, 3 and 4 goal players looking to raise their handicaps and the level of play in the area. A lot of high school and collegiate polo players and alumni and solid arena players compete in PCAL,” says Lakeside Polo Club’s Nicole Bankhead. “The Friday test matches will give those players an opportunity to get some faster games in before the U.S. Arena Open at California Polo Club later this year.”
PCAL will partner with U.S. Polo Assn. apparel brand, Royal B Threads, The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program, US Arena Polo, United States Polo Association, Casablanca Polo, PoloSK and Nutrena Feed in 2023.
