Web Design is Becoming the Next Big Side Hustle

SiteSwan is excited to be at the forefront of this growing trend, offering a solution that enables anyone to build a professional website and start earning money with a profitable side hustle.” — Justin Gerena, SiteSwan Co-Founder

LONG ISLAND, NY, U.S., April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteSwan Website Builder, a leading white-label website builder, reports that web design is becoming a popular side hustle for many people, including those with no prior experience. The company has observed a significant increase in the number of individuals breaking into this industry, particularly those with existing jobs who are exploring new opportunities.

As more and more consumers search online for local products and services, businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of establishing an online presence. Having a website is no longer an exception, it's an expectation, and the demand for affordable website design is at an all-time high. Savvy entrepreneurs are seeing this surge in digital services as a prime business opportunity and are using third-party software (such as siteswan.com) to cash-in on the web design industry.

Web design offers the perfect opportunity for the modern-day entrepreneur. You can work from home, set your own hours, and leverage software to do all the heavy lifting. It's no wonder that web design has become an attractive side hustle option for people of all ages - even those without tech experience.

With many individuals looking to dial back their full-time job or even ditch their 9-to-5 altogether, web design has emerged as a very attractive career option. SiteSwan’s easy-to-use website builder is an excellent solution for those looking to break into web design, as it requires no coding or programming skills, allowing anyone with basic computer skills to build professional websites with just a few clicks. Whether you're looking to supplement your income with a part-time side hustle, or build a full-time revenue stream, SiteSwan provides all the tools you need to start, run and grow a profitable web design business.

"SiteSwan is excited to be at the forefront of this growing trend, offering a solution that enables anyone to build a professional website and start earning money with a profitable side hustle," said Justin Gerena, SiteSwan Co-Founder & CEO. “And the reason so many people choose SiteSwan is because we also provide a means to prospect for leads, charge your clients, and even upsell additional services – with extensive training & support provided for all of it – making it possible for truly anyone to break into this industry.”

Starting a web design side hustle is a great opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, from stay-at-home parents to college students and full-time employees. With SiteSwan Website Builder, creating beautiful, personalized websites is quick and easy, allowing you to offer your services to businesses in your community and earn extra income.

About SiteSwan Website Builder

The SiteSwan Website Reseller Program enables agencies, publishers, designers and entrepreneurs to create professional websites for small businesses in minutes, without any coding or technical skills required. Their white label platform includes everything needed to start building and selling websites to local businesses, all under your own brand. To learn more about SiteSwan or become a Reseller, please visit https://www.siteswan.com/ or call (800) 462-9814.