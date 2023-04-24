ISAAC Adds Henkels to Board of Directors 

Submit Release
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments today announced the appointment of Virginia “Ginnie” Henkels to the company’s board of directors.

Henkels’ distinguished career includes serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Swift Transportation from 2008 through the company’s $6-billion merger with Knight Transportation in 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Ginnie to the ISAAC board. Her deep understanding of trucking will be invaluable for us," said Jacques DeLarochelliere, chairman, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “Ginnie’s perspectives will help us better meet the needs of our fleet clients.”

“I am excited to join the ISAAC team and to help showcase their proven technology across the U.S. and Canada,” said Henkels.

ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution, which are utilized by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, help fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data analysis, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance.

Henkels most recently was CFO of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on promoting equity and inclusion. She serves as a director of LCI Industries and Viad Corp and was on the board of Echo Global Logistics until its sale to the Jordan Companies in 2021.

Earlier in her career, Henkels held finance and accounting leadership positions at several divisions of Honeywell. Formerly a CPA and CMA, she is currently a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Women’s Corporate Director organizations.

“Adding Ginnie’s expertise to ISAAC’s Board of Directors contributes to our ‘trucking DNA’ and further solidifies our commitment to the industry,” added DeLarochelliere.

Henkels earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.

About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, and part of ACT 1’s select group of members for improving the industry’s landscape, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. For more information, visit www.isaacinstruments.com.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


