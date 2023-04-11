Survey Shows Millennial Parents Want Sustainable Baby Gear

Overwhelming demand for eco-conscious products from purpose-driven companies

As an innovative start-up, we’ve not only been able to create a product that we know consumers want, but also one that aligns with their values.” — Kelsey Adams, co-founder and CMO of Bombi.

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Earth Month, and according to a new Researchscape survey, nearly 80% of millennial parents wish there were more eco-conscious baby gear options on the market. Kelsey Adams and Mike Fusco, Bombi co-founders, left Summer Infant with the goal of delivering just that — designing a lightweight, affordable stroller to meet the emerging demand for eco-friendly products.

The survey results reinforce that millennials are drawn towards purpose-driven companies, with 71% of millennial parents more likely to purchase baby gear from a brand with an eco-conscious mission than one without. In addition, the majority of millennial parents think small, direct-to-consumer companies tend to be more environmentally responsible than big box stores and major online retailers.

“As an innovative start-up, we’ve not only been able to create a product that we know consumers want, but also one that aligns with their values,” said Kelsey Adams, co-founder and CMO of Bombi. “Most traditional baby companies haven’t been nimble enough to adapt their lightweight stroller designs to include high-end features and recycled materials for anywhere under $200.”

Other key findings from the survey include:

- 87% of millennial parents say the ideal price range for a lightweight stroller is under $200. Current lightweight strollers on the market range from $99 to $499, and travel systems can cost over $1000.

- Stroller quality (58%) is most important to millennial parents, followed by price (21%).

- The #1 must-have feature in a lightweight stroller for millennial parents is a one-handed compact fold.

Bombi’s Bēbee Lightweight Stroller has all the key features of a luxury travel stroller — it’s 16 pounds, available in six (soon to be nine) colorways with fabrics containing at least 50% recycled material, a one-hand fold, oversized canopy, included cup holder, and plenty of storage. With Bombi’s car seat adapter, the Bēbee is compatible with four major car seat brands allowing consumers to use one stroller from birth to 50lbs.

Beyond recycled material, Bombi eliminates single-use plastics in its packaging, uses production practices that emit 80% less carbon dioxide than traditional methods (when compared to virgin polyester production), and supports global eco-initiatives via 1% for the Planet.

###

About the Survey: This survey was conducted by Researchscape International, an agile market research consultancy delivering high-quality custom and omnibus surveys, automated reporting tools, and other research-related services to marketers and agencies. The results are from an online survey of U.S. parents aged 25-41, fielded from March 17 to 22, 2023. There were 1,048 respondents, and the responses were not weighted.

About Bombi: Bombi® founded in 2021, is headquartered in Johnston, Rhode Island, and was created by a team of design and product experts to offer rad parents equally rad products that are built to last, affordable, and better for the planet. Bombi has hundreds of 5-star reviews from their “hive” and multiple industry awards, including the National Parenting Product Award, Independent Innovation’s Stroller Product of the Year, and the Eco Excellence Award. More at www.bombigear.com.