Adewunmi Desalu Parkinson's Foundation Hosts World Parkinson's Day Webinar For Healthcare Professionals in Nigeria

Register to attend the World Parkinson's Day Webinar for Healthcare Professionals
Early detection is critical, so if healthcare professionals can identify Parkinson's disease symptoms, it will improve access to diagnosis & specialist care.
SURULERE, LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adewunmi Desalu Parkinson's Foundation (ADPF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with Parkinson's disease in Nigeria. With the increasing prevalence of people affected by the disease in the country, ADPF's work is more critical than ever.
ADPF is very proud to announce the celebration of World Parkinson's Day today, April 11th, 2023. To mark the occasion and as part of our commitment to raising awareness about Parkinson's disease and promoting early diagnosis, ADPF is hosting a webinar for healthcare professionals across Nigeria to equip them with the knowledge to effectively identify symptoms of Parkinson's disease and guide people towards diagnosis.
The webinar will be led by leading neurologists Dr. Shaimaa El-Jaafary Associate Professor of Neurology at Cairo University, Egypt and Dr. Femi Daniel, Medical Director of Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. By equipping healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to effectively identify Parkinson's symptoms, we can improve access to diagnosis, specialist healthcare, medication, and rehabilitation, and ultimately improve patients' quality of life.
In addition to events like this for World Parkinson's Day, ADPF provides a range of services and support to individuals and families affected by Parkinson's disease in Nigeria via our Centre in Surulere, Lagos. Our programs include education and awareness campaigns, a pathway to diagnosis and access to medication through partnerships with leading hospitals and donors who supply medication at no cost to diagnosed Parkinson's patients, rehabilitation services, support groups for patients and caregivers, advocacy for better access to healthcare services, and research into Parkinson's disease.
The impact of Parkinson's disease in Nigeria cannot be overstated. It affects not only patients but their families, who often struggle to provide the care and support their loved ones need. ADPF is committed to addressing this issue by providing crucial services and support to those in need. As one patient stated, "ADPF has been a lifesaver for me and my family. Before finding the foundation, we had no idea where to turn for help. Now, we have access to medication, rehabilitation services, and support from others going through the same thing."
ADPF's efforts have already had a significant impact on the lives of those living with Parkinson's disease in Nigeria. These numbers continue to grow each day, thanks to the dedication and hard work of ADPF's staff and the support of ADPF partners – individual and institutional.
As we celebrate World Parkinson's Day, we invite you to learn more about ADPF and our commitment to improving the lives of those living with Parkinson's disease in Nigeria by providing a range of services and support to help individuals manage their symptoms and maintain their independence.
Lesijolu Eite Eric-Nwabuzor
Adewunmi Desalu Parkinson's Foundation
