Top College and High School Jazz Bands Perform in Historic Folsom April 28 and 29 - Free Admission, Outdoor Stages

See top high school and college jazz bands perform over the two-day California Jazz Championships, April 28 and 29 in Historic Folsom.
California Jazz Championships: live performances of the best bands on the West Coast. Free light rail service. Free parking. Free admission.
The event is entirely free to spectators who are encouraged to wander from stage to stage, enjoying music in the outdoors.”
FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Live Performing Arts Academy - a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering arts education and opportunities - is hosting the inaugural California Jazz Championships in Historic Folsom on Friday, April 28 through Saturday, April 29, 2023. Over 20 bands from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington will perform and compete on 3 stages throughout the two-day event.
The event is entirely free to spectators who are encouraged to wander from stage to stage, enjoying music in the outdoors. Modeled after the European style of jazz festivals, this is the first annual event that will come to Historic Folsom each year.
Performances begin at 10:00 a.m. PST on Friday and continue at 30-minute intervals until 5:30 p.m. On Friday, April 28, special guest artists Kerry Marsh and Julia Dollison of the Capital Jazz Project will perform at 7:30 p.m. on the Zittel Stage. On Saturday, performances begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m. The Final concert of the night brings the top 3 bands from each division to perform on the Zittel Stage beginning at 7:00 p.m. Participants are invited to Jam sessions both Friday and Saturday night, held across from the Zittel Stage.
Free Jazz Master Classes being offered each day at the Lake Natoma Inn. Master Classes are intended to encourage young and burgeoning musicians in the art of Jazz. Seven 45- minute Master Classes are offered between 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and seven more are offered on Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Find the full schedule including updates as they occur here: https://www.liveperformingartsacademy.com/ca-jazz-championships
The Live Performing Arts Academy is a non-profit organization founded by the Grammy-nominated Folsom High School Teacher, Curtis Gaesser and fellow jazz educator and vocalist, Gaw Vang-Williams.
NOTE to Media:
Interviews with Mr. Gaesser and Ms. Vang-Williams can be arranged ahead of the event. Media are encouraged to attend the event and may interview band directors and event organizers at will. Interviews with students may be possible but only with the express permission of band directors. Please work with the media contact.
About LPAA
Live Performing Arts Academy is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide live performing arts education, opportunities, and experience for all students. To join LPAA reach out to info@liveperformingartsacademy.com. Visit LivePerformingArtsAcademy.com for more information.
Jennifer Harrison
Pando Public Relations
jennifer@pandopublicrelations.com
