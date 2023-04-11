Alta Data Technologies Releases AS5652 Embedded Ethernet Mezzanine

AS5652 EBR MEZ-EBR - Advanced 1553 1-Mbit RS-485 for Embedded Systems
We’ve had several customers ask us to provide the raw design of ENETs for their custom systems, and the MEZ-E1553 and MEZ-EBR products allow them to integrate these products into their platforms”
— Harry Wild, VP of Sales
RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies LLC (Alta) announced today the release of a new product for AS5652 Enhanced Bit Rate (EBR) 10Mbit 1553 interfaces: MEZ-EBR. The MEZ-EBR is a small mezzanine circuit board that allows customers to easily integrate AS5652 RS-485 interfaces in their embedded or custom designs. EBR interfaces are growing in popularity and this new product provides a low-cost, quick-design option for test or deployed platforms.
The MEZ-EBR mezzanine card provides AS5652 Link or Spec modes for Bus Controller, Remote Terminal (RT), or composite Bus Monitor for up to eight RS-485 RT connections. The customers’ FPGA or processor interfaces to the MEZ-EBR via 1000 Ethernet host interface, which for many embedded designs, is easier than routing memory, serial, or PCIe busses. By utilizing standard Ethernet, the software implementation is much easier than other options. The MEZ-EBR design package includes reference schematics and 3-D STEP files.
Harry Wild, Alta’s VP of Sales states, “The MEZ product line, like Alta’s MIL-STD-1553 ENET™ products (1000s deployed on 100s of US DoD systems), implements a real-time, hardware UDP server design that eliminates traditional IP/UDP software stacks. The product includes a Berkley Socket Distribution (BSD) AltaAPI™ SDK with source code and 100s of example programs that can run on almost any operating system, even DO178 systems.
Also available is a low-cost reference design card for USB Windows or Linux that runs the same AltaAPI SDK. The customer can use the same application software from the reference card directly to the deployed design (allowing hardware and software engineering teams to work in parallel). From integration to test, the MEZ-EBR saves development time while providing a full-featured EBR interface.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $200M+ in sales), private company that provides industry-leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes, and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express (PCIe), PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express (MPCIE). Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. www.altadt.com.
