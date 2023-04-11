AN ALTERNATIVE TO CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM & SECULAR PROGRESSIVISM

The AND Campaign marching in the Martin Luther King March in Atlanta, GA
Justin Giboney, Co-Founder and President of the AND Campaign
Event Flyer
PROMINENT BLACK CHURCH LEADERS GATHER TO ENDORSE NEW MOVEMENT
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
WHAT: “Heirs of Action”
“Heirs of Action” is a faith event hosted by Black Church Leaders to bless and establish the AND Campaign as a credible representative of their sociopolitical perspective. In the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, this event will draw on the power of God as expressed through faithful people to impact society. Subsequently, “Heirs of Action” is a launch event to renew the voices, in the public square, of those committed to social justice and moral order.
WHY: Throughout the country, many Black Christian leaders believe their voice has been muted and co-opted since the height of the civil rights movement decades ago. In response, over one-hundred prominent Black Christian leaders around the country have endorsed the AND Campaign as a credible representative of their sociopolitical perspective. Furthermore, many Americans are frustrated with the current hyper-partisan culture. The landmark "Hidden Tribes" study showed that a majority of Americans are not a part of either partisan extreme; 67% are in the "Exhausted Majority". The AND Campaign believes its unique perspective will be a conduit for meaningful progress for all.
WHO: The AND Campaign is a Christian civic organization focused on equipping the church through Gospel-center educational content, public representation, policy breakdowns, advocacy and leadership development. The AND Campaign believes its faith compels it to pursue both social justice and moral order in the public square. As a result, its public witness is not adequately represented by ideological conservatism nor progressivism. The AND Campaign seeks to reassert a more faithful Christian witness in politics and culture by helping Christians thoughtfully seek the welfare of their neighbors.
WHEN: April 13, 2023 (Eastern Time)
Prayer and Devotion (9:00AM)
Press Conference (11:00PM)
Heirs of Action (7:00PM)
WHERE: Ray of Hope Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, GA 30034
HOW: “Heirs of Action” is free and open to the public. People can register for the event at www.andcampaign.org
MORE: About the AND Campaign:
The AND Campaign was founded in 2016. It is currently represented in 13 chapters in major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, DC., Dallas and New York. The AND Campaign recently released the docuseries, “How We Got Over” which examines the historical role of devout faith and orthodoxy in the Black Church. The AND Campaign also established “Churches Helping Churches Challenged,” which raised nearly $1.5 million for churches in low income communities during the pandemic. The AND Campaign has created a large coalition of Black faith leaders who are interested in social justice and moral order. www.andcampaign.org
About Justin Giboney:
Justin Giboney is an attorney, political strategist and ordained minister in Atlanta, GA. He is also the Co-Founder and President of the AND Campaign, which is a coalition of urban Christians who are determined to address the sociopolitical arena with the compassion and conviction of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Mr. Giboney has managed
successful campaigns for elected officials in the state and referendums relating to the city’s transportation and water infrastructure.
In 2012 and 2016, Georgia’s 5th congressional district elected him as a delegate for the Democratic National Convention. A former Vanderbilt University football player and law student, Justin served on the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Board of Directors. He’s the co-author of Compassion (&) Conviction - The AND Campaign’s Guide to Faithful Civic Engagement, and has written op-eds for publications such as Christianity Today, The Hill, and has been featured in the New York Times.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.