Silen Audio Teams Up to Create the First Ever Interactive Music Library for Video Games

I couldn't be more thrilled to work with such great partners as Universal and Emperia. This has been a dream project, and we are excited for video game developers to get their hands on this music” — Adam Fligsten (founder Silen Audio)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silen Audio is thrilled to announce its partnership with Universal Production Music and Emperia Musicworks in the creation of Gamescape Audio - the first-ever interactive music library for video games.

With Gamescape Audio, Silen Audio helped to lead the charge to redefine how music is released for interactive and linear media (video games and traditional media). Silen has contributed seven expertly produced albums that span a variety of genres, from Fantasy Orchestral to Tough Electronic, to Sports, to Sound Design Tension. Each album showcases the exceptional technical ability and experience of Silen Audio's deep bench of composers, who have created music featured in countless large video games worldwide.

As a pioneer in the interactive and video game music industry, Silen Audio is excited to join forces with Universal Production Music and Emperia Musicworks to bring Gamescape Audio to life. With many more albums currently in development, this partnership will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of interactive music, ensuring that listeners will be hearing Silen Audio's creations in media and games for years to come.

Silen was lucky to work with luminary composers featured on countless video games worldwide, as well as many other types of media. Together, they helped Silen forge a path for a new era of interactive music.

Silen Audio is proud to contribute to the creation of Gamescape Audio and looks forward to revolutionizing the way people experience music in the video game/interactive media landscape.

Silen Founder Adam Fligsten Explains the Challenge of Making an Interactive Music Library