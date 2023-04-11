CodeNOW Helps Personal.ai Streamline AI Development with Cloud Agnostic Software Delivery Platform

Groundbreaking consumer-facing artificial intelligence brought to market faster and cheaper with CodeNOW

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeNOW, a leader in the Value Stream Delivery Platform (VSDP) space that reduces the amount of DevOps efforts needed to deliver cloud-native applications while improving the performance and experience of developers, today announced it played an instrumental role in helping Personal.ai overcome challenges in managing AI development cycles and ensuring the quality and reliability of its software releases. Launched today–and by using CodeNOW–Personal.ai released their flagship offering, MODEL-1, much sooner than expected.

Personal.ai’s MODEL-1 is an innovative human-to-human messaging platform leveraging AI that helps people collaborate, exchange ideas and deepen their relationships with others while prioritizing trust, transparency, and individual ownership. Rather than depending on OpenAI’s GPT, Personal.ai built its own personal language model, which continuously learns from one’s uniquely curated knowledge, memories, and experiences to build an AI that is true to the individual user. Personal.ai aims to disrupt the AI and messaging industries, augmenting conversations and relationships central to everyday people’s lives worldwide.

"At CodeNOW, we’re dedicated to helping organizations like Personal.ai streamline their application delivery and achieve their goals with confidence,” said CodeNOW Founder and CEO Petr Svoboda. “Our Cloud Agnostic Software Delivery Platform provides full automation and deep insights into infrastructure and applications, enabling predictable releases, increased productivity, decreased costs, improved quality of service, and enhanced security. We’re proud to have helped Personal.ai migrate to CodeNOW and achieve success with their AI development projects."

With the growing number of features, developers, and customers, the software development lifecycle became longer and more prone to errors, resulting in reduced release frequency and increased demands on DevOps efforts. Personal.ai trusted CodeNOW to solve these issues and deploy to multiple cloud providers, allowing them to effectively use GPU resources according to the best pricing conditions, improving the availability of their services to end customers. Developers gained a deep understanding of runtime behavior on the application and integration level thanks to embedded observability. The individual components became highly available with less resource consumption due to automated Kubernetes management.

The CodeNOW team evaluated the best migration path with minimal interference to running delivery cycles, successfully launched the development and staging environment, and assisted with the execution of a series of performance and load tests to ensure a high quality of services. Automation of build and deployment, as well as complex networking with zero trust, was auto-generated by CodeNOW, making deployment to multiple cloud providers and/or production environments a breeze.

Personal.ai Co-founder and CEO Suman Kanuganti said, "CodeNOW's Cloud Agnostic Software Delivery Platform has been an invaluable asset for our AI development projects. We have complete insight into our infrastructure and applications, which has improved our delivery performance and allowed us to easily deploy into different cloud providers. This has resulted in significant cost and time savings, as well as an improved customer experience. Integration with the team was also seamless, as the team members are committed and talented. They’re not only an extension of our team, but they have now become an integral part of our team.”

After successful migration to CodeNOW, Personal.ai gained full Software Delivery Lifecycle automation in the multi-cloud environment with Kubernetes runtime while keeping manual DevOps efforts at nearly zero. This enabled Personal.ai to release daily with confidence and meet tight deadlines with each new feature introduction.

CodeNOW has brought order to the daily routines of versioning and releasing, and the success with Personal.ai demonstrates the value of CodeNOW’s VSDP in streamlining application delivery. CodeNOW is poised to lead this trend and help countless companies improve their software development lifecycle.

About CodeNOW

CodeNOW is a ready-made Software Delivery Platform that supports each stage of the DevOps process. It speeds up the development of cloud-native applications in micro-services-based architectures and enables them to deliver business value faster. CodeNOW significantly reduces cloud costs, a great benefit for thousands of newly formed AI companies. CodeNOW has offices in Prague, Czech Republic (HQ), and San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.codenow.com.

