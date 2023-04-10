April 10, 2023

Amicus brief filed by Maine Attorney General joins formal appeal filed today by the U.S. Department of Justice to hold the decision

Governor Janet Mills tonight praised an announcement by Attorney General Aaron Frey that he has joined 24 state attorneys generals in filing a multistate amicus brief urging the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block last week’s ruling by a Texas judge’s suspending FDA approval of mifepristone.

“The Texas decision was reckless and yet another fundamental assault on women’s rights. I strongly support efforts by Attorney General Frey and the U.S. Department of Justice to block it,” said Governor Janet Mills. “As the case moves through the courts, my Administration is also evaluating options, including procuring mifepristone if needed, to protect access to medication abortion for Maine women.”

The amicus brief follows an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal filed earlier today in the Fifth Circuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. The motion would pause a ruling issued last week in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas that effectively prohibit the prescribing or use of mifepristone, a safe and effective drug used in medication abortion since gaining FDA approval in 2000.