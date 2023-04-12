IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Emmy Winner, Cabaret Star, Comedian DEE DEE SORVINO announces Sorvino Vino Official Wine of Los Angeles Italian Festival

Emmy Winner, Cabaret Star, Comedian DEE DEE SORVINO announces Sorvino Vino is "THE" Official Wine for the Los Angeles Italian Festival Oct 7,2023 in Hollywood

I am so excited that Sorvino Vino is “THE” Official Wine for the festival this year and honored that they are naming an award after my Paul, I could not be happier”
— Emmy Winner, Cabaret star, comedian DEE DEE SORVINO
HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef Eva who is the host of the festival announced today that Sorvino Vino www.sorvinovino.com will be the official wine for this year’s LOS ANGELES ITALIAN FESTIVAL.

The festival will take place on Saturday Oct 7, 2023, located at 1651 N Highland Ave, on Hawthorne in between Highland and Orange in Hollywood, the entrance is located on 1651 N. Highland. just south of Hollywood Blvd or The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hawthorne in between Highland and Orange in Hollywood, the entrance is located directly across the street from The Hollywood Museum.
The festival goes from 12:00 noon -10:00pm.

There will be 40 booths with Italian food, desserts, wine, and other Italian treats.
The Los Angeles Italian Festival replaced the Jimmy Kimmel Festival and in the exact location.
Entertainment all day for adults and kids, something for the entire family.

Pizza, pasta, lasagna, ravioli, Italian sandwiches, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cannoli’s, among many other foods and desserts, cooking demonstrations with Celebrity Chef Eva, all day music live performances from Opera to Sinatra there will be something for everyone.

There will also be a Kids’ corner for the kids, where they paint on T-shirts and take them home as a gift.

The festival kicks off Italian Heritage Month.

Emmy winning TV host, Cabaret star, & comedian Dee Dee Sorvino, wife of the late Paul Sorvino said, “I am so excited that Sorvino Vino is “THE” Official Wine for the festival this year and honored that they are naming an award after my Paul, I could not be happier.”

Celebrity Chef Eva said “We are thrilled to have Sorvino Vino as our official wine, we are huge Paul Sorvino fans
that helps to feed military families and kids that are hungry and in need.

The Honorary Chairman of the Board for the festival tv and film star Joe Mantegna will receive the first ever “PAULY” Award that will be handed out each year in honor of the late great Paul Sorvino, and Dee Dee Sorvino will present the award to Joe.

The Theme of this year’s Festival is PARTY ITALIAN STYLE!

Admission is $5.00 per person and tickets are available at www.thelosangelesitalianfestival.com

Emmy Winner, Cabaret Star, Comedian DEE DEE SORVINO announces Sorvino Vino Official Wine of Los Angeles Italian Festival

