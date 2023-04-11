Hale & Monico Launches “Themis: Trial by Women” Specialized Trial Group

Allyson West & Kelly Olivier, founders of Themis: Trial by Women

The first women-founded trial group of its kind will take on cases from women of all communities, including BIPOC, trans, & gender non-conforming individuals.

Women are uniquely suited to serve as trial lawyers, applying empathy, humility, focus, dedication, & a deep understanding of client needs. There is a lack of legal representation for women, by women.” — Allyson West, attorney & cofounder of Themis

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hale & Monico, America’s Justice Attorneys, are launching the first women-founded, women-run trial attorney group. "Themis: Trial by Women" is founded by attorneys Allyson West and Kelly Olivier and aims to represent a diverse set of clients who include women, trans and gender non-conforming people, as well as other minoritized groups and allies.

“Women attorneys are uniquely suited to serve as trial lawyers, applying empathy, humility, focus, dedication, and a deep understanding of client needs,” said Allyson West, cofounder of Themis. “We noticed that in Chicagoland, and throughout other communities in the United States, there is a lack of legal representation for women, by women.”

After over a decade of practicing law, Olivier and West were inspired to found Themis to connect on a shared passion: creating a safe space for women in the realm of law. They dreamt of a system in which more female trial attorneys represented female clients from all walks of life and experiences. They are determined to evolve the legal field to be a safer space for women by providing more visibility and access to their clients, and women trial attorneys.

“We look forward to focusing our practice on cases we know we are uniquely poised to understand and advocate for, and we hope to see more identity-focused trial groups emerge around the country,” said Kelly Olivier, cofounder of Themis.

"I am so proud of Allyson and Kelly and am excited about their vision for Themis: Trial by Women,” said Andy Hale, cofounder of Hale & Monico law firm. “I'm confident this new venture will showcase the tremendous talents of women trial attorneys and will fill a void that currently exists in the legal profession."

Themis practices within the greater Chicagoland area. It will take on cases from women from all communities, including BIPOC, trans, and gender non-conforming individuals. It will additionally take on cases from allies who are advocating for and on behalf of women. Case types include Civil Rights, Medical Malpractice, and Personal Injury. Learn more or submit a case at https://www.halemonico.com/themis-trial-by-women/.

About Hale & Monico

Hale & Monico, America’s Justice Attorneys, is a Chicago-based law firm that focuses on civil rights, medical malpractice, personal injury, and commercial litigation. We are experienced trial attorneys and are dedicated, passionate advocates for our clients. We have offices in Chicago, IL, Peoria, IL, and New York City, and also work with local counsel across the country. The firm was founded by Andy Hale and Brian Monico in 2019. Learn more at www.halemonico.com.