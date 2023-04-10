Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 12, at the East Burdick Expressway Bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway in Minot.



The bridge rehabilitation project includes concrete paving, bridge repairs, new pedestrian railing, and lighting improvements.



Traffic will be head-to-head on the westbound lanes and both eastbound lanes will be closed. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. Parking under the bridge will be prohibited during construction.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

