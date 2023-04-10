District Communications Group and Global Vox Populi collaborated on a survey in Kuwait to gather accurate data on perceptions of foreign countries, news consumption patterns, and international policy

Global Vox Populi's research study in Kuwait revealed that 91.3% of respondents use social media to access news. The majority of Kuwaitis hold a favorable view of the US, with 50.8% having a very favorable view. Positive views of China and Russia were also observed. 71.2% of respondents believe that the government should provide more for its citizens. Lastly, freedom of expression is highly valued, and the majority of the population recognizes the importance of an open and democratic society

The research reveals valuable insights into the Kuwaiti population's demographics, media preferences, and perceptions of the United States. The research, conducted by a team of researchers of Global Vox Populi, provides important data on various topics such as the gender and geographic distribution of survey participants, the credibility of news sources, and the frequency of news consumption related to Kuwait and international events.

The report found that 61.0% of survey respondents were male, 38.9% were female, and 0.1% identified as others. Additionally, respondents were from different areas of Kuwait, with the largest percentage (26.1%) coming from Al-Farwānīyah. This information can be useful for organizations looking to understand gender differences and target specific geographic regions for their products, services, or marketing campaigns.

The report also sheds light on the Kuwaiti population's level of trust in the news media. According to the survey, 46.9% of respondents considered the news to be very trustworthy, and 47.0% somewhat trustworthy, with only 1.5% considering the news very untrustworthy. The report also revealed that a majority of the survey respondents (77.9%) reported consuming news about Kuwait daily or most days per week.

Furthermore, the report found that social media was the most popular medium for accessing news among respondents, with 91.3% using it to access news. Meanwhile, 72.9% reported using news websites or apps. This information can be helpful for organizations seeking to understand the most effective way to reach their target audience in Kuwait.

The survey found that the majority of respondents had a favorable perception of the United States, with 50.8% having a very favorable perception and 36.2% having a somewhat favorable perception. Respondents cited the United States' strong economy, advanced technology and innovation, and quality education system as reasons for their positive perception. However, some respondents had concerns and criticisms about perceived U.S. interference in global affairs and perceived biases in certain conflicts.

A significant proportion of Kuwait citizens hold a favorable opinion of China, with 27.8% holding a very favorable view and 43.9% having a somewhat favorable opinion. However, 19.3% of respondents expressed a somewhat unfavorable opinion, while 9.0% had a very unfavorable opinion of China. Similarly, most Kuwait citizens hold a positive view of Russia, with 33.2% having a favorable opinion and 40.2% having a somewhat favorable opinion. However, 22.9% of respondents have a somewhat unfavorable opinion of Russia, and only 3.7% have a very unfavorable opinion.

On the other hand, the survey reveals that many Kuwaitis hold positive views of the American people, with 40.5% of respondents having a very favorable opinion and 47.0% having a somewhat favorable opinion. Only 6.5% of respondents held a somewhat unfavorable opinion, while 4.0% held a very unfavorable opinion.

The survey also highlights Kuwait citizens' belief in the importance of government support for social welfare. Specifically, 71.2% strongly agree and 23.5% somewhat agree that the government should be more involved in providing for its citizens.

Regarding gender equality in political leadership, 59.7% of Kuwait citizens believe that men do not necessarily make better political leaders than women. However, 26.4% of respondents strongly agree and 17.5% somewhat agree that a college education is more important for a boy than a girl.

The survey indicates that the majority of the population in Kuwait values freedom of expression and recognizes the importance of having an open and democratic society where individuals can express their opinions without fear of government intervention. In contrast, there is a lack of consensus among the population in Kuwait when it comes to freedom of speech related to religion.

Regarding attitudes towards the use of violence for political goals in Kuwait, 32.5% of respondents strongly agree and 15.5% somewhat agree that violence is sometimes morally justifiable if the political goal is important enough. However, 30.9% of the respondents somewhat disagree and 21.1% strongly disagree with this statement.

A substantial percentage of the population in Kuwait supports the military rule, with 44.5% of respondents considering it very good, and 22.5% finding it somewhat good. The findings suggest a need for a more in-depth study of the factors driving the support for military rule in the country.

The survey also found that a significant majority of respondents have a positive view of having a representative government chosen through elections, with 66.5% finding it very good and 25.5% finding it somewhat good. These results may be useful for organizations interested in understanding public opinion on representative government in Kuwait and could inform decision-making related to policies aimed at promoting democracy in the country.

The study also examined the importance of equal rights for religious minorities in Kuwait, with 65.6% of respondents considering it very important and 22.4% finding it somewhat important. Similarly, a significant majority of respondents, 72.9%, believe that it is crucial to have equal rights for racial/ethnic minorities. However, opinions are divided among Kuwait citizens regarding the importance of equal rights for the LGBT community, with 38.6% of respondents considering it very important and 21.4% considering it somewhat important.

On the topic of gender equality, 74.2% of respondents in Kuwait consider equal rights for women to be very important, indicating a strong desire for promoting gender equality in the country. However, 5.0% of respondents feel that equal rights for women are not very important, suggesting the need for continued efforts to promote and advocate for gender equality in Kuwait.

Regarding corruption, 38.0% of respondents perceive the central government of Kuwait to be not at all corrupt, while 9.6% of respondents consider it very corrupt. Regarding local and regional governments, 46.4% of respondents believe they are not at all corrupt. Meanwhile, 54.7% of respondents believe that the legal system and judges are not at all corrupt, indicating a high level of trust in the judiciary system.

The majority of respondents believe that government regulation of business does more harm than good, indicating the need for a balance between regulating businesses and enabling them to operate freely. Additionally, there is widespread support for international trade among the Kuwaiti population, which can guide policymakers to implement policies that foster economic cooperation with other countries. While the majority of the population opposes gender stereotypes in the workplace, a significant minority believes that men make better business executives than women, highlighting the need for promoting diversity and gender equality in leadership positions in Kuwaiti businesses.

The study also indicates that while there is a prevailing sentiment among Kuwaitis that the economic system is fair, a proportion of the population disagrees, suggesting the need for policymakers to ensure that the economic system is perceived as fair. The study highlights the importance of addressing gender disparities in entrepreneurship, as a majority of respondents believe that starting a business is more challenging for women than men. Finally, the survey reveals that many Kuwaitis perceive the United States and China as friendly countries towards Kuwait and believe that trade with China benefits Kuwait's economy.

About DCG Communications:

DCG Communications is a strategic communications firm based in Washington D.C. They provide a range of services, including media relations, crisis communications, digital strategy, and more, to help their clients effectively communicate their messages and achieve their goals. DCG has worked with a variety of clients in various industries, including government agencies, non-profits, and corporations.

About Global Vox Populi:

Global Vox Populi is a market research and data analytics firm that offers a range of services, including market sizing and forecasting, brand tracking, customer satisfaction research, and more. They utilize advanced data analytics techniques to provide clients with actionable insights and help them make informed business decisions.

