IOWN Global Forum to Host 3rd Annual Member Meeting in Osaka, Japan

Members including Intel, NTT & Sony to gather in-person and online 25-27 April 2023 to collaborate and share progresses with industry

The Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN Global Forum), which seeks to create a smarter, more connected world, today announced its third annual member meeting to be held in Osaka, Japan, from 25-27 April, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Osaka.

The event is open to any members of the media, in Osaka or online, looking to learn more about the Forum's advancements in the photonics industry to deliver the next-generation communications infrastructure. Examples of its recent advancements include its recent Vision 2030 White Paper 2.0., as well as publishing multiple reports, use cases and reference documents on topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital twin and the Metaverse.

Keynotes will include:

"IOWN and LINUX for the Environment Sustainability" by Chris Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat, Inc.

"Digital Life Enhanced by Rich Compute and Connectivity" by Caroline Chan, Vice President and General Manager of Network Business Incubator Division of Network and Edge Group, Intel Corporation

About IOWN Global Forum

IOWN Global Forum's objective is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications, and reference designs in areas such as photonics R&D, distributed computing, use cases, and best practices.

Details on IOWN Global Forum and membership information can be found at https://iowngf.org.

