Minus K Congratulates the winners of Minus K’s 2022/2023 Educational Giveaway

Celebrating 30 year in business, Minus K Technology has granted over $65,000 of its low-frequency vibration isolators through their U.S. Educational Giveaway
It is a great feeling to help all these colleges with their research as we celebrate our seventh year of granting our vibration isolators to U.S. colleges and universities.”
— Steve Varma
INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its’ thirtieth year in business, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $65,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators through their U.S. Educational Giveaway. This year Minus K congratulates the following winners for the 2022/2023 giveaway:
University of Wisconsin, River Falls - Physics Department
The vibration isolator will be used with their Nanomagnetics ezAFM+ for examining student samples made with thermally evaporated thin films and photo-lithography.
University of Arkansas - Chemistry and Biochemistry Department
The vibration isolator will be used with their home-built flexible scanned electrochemical probe microscope for scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM), scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM), scanning ion conductance microscopy (SICM).
University of California, Irvine – Beckman Laser Institute - Biomedical Engineering Department
The vibration isolator to be used for Spectrally Encoded Interferometric Microscopy (SEIM) system to achieve high speed on-face imaging instead of tomographic imaging.
University of California, Irvine – Beckman Laser Institute
The vibration isolator will be used for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging, each high resolution image takes about 2-4 minutes. The OCT images will be used to create a 3D reconstruction.
Stanford University - Music, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics Department
The vibration isolator will be used with a laser Doppler vibrometer augmented with a DIY mirror Galvo system to measure musical instruments to study their design and use measurements for synthesis algorithms.
“We are excited to restart our educational giveaway after pausing it for the pandemic.”, says Minus K’s President Steve Varma, “It is a great feeling to help all these colleges with their research as we celebrate our seventh year of granting our vibration isolators to U.S. colleges and universities. We are always interested in seeing what applications and how the isolators will be used.”
Minus K® Technology, Inc. was founded in 1993 to develop, manufacture and market state-of-the-art vibration isolation products based on the company’s patented negative-stiffness-mechanism technology. Minus K products are used in a broad spectrum of applications including nanotechnology, biological and neuro sciences, semiconductors, materials research, zero-g simulation of spacecraft, and high-end audio. The company is an OEM supplier to leading manufactures of scanning probe microscopes, micro-hardness testers and other vibration-sensitive instruments and equipment. Minus K customers include private companies and more than 300 leading universities and government laboratories in 52 countries.
For more information, please contact Steve Varma at Minus K: (310) 348-9656 or stevev@minusk.com.
Steve Varma
Minus K Technology, Inc.
