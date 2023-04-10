Register for April 12 Draft HCBS Changes Overview Webinar

Register for April 12 Webinar: Overview of Draft HCBS Waiver Amendment

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) will be hosting two webinars on Wednesday, April 12, to discuss an amendment to our agreement with the federal government called the OPWDD 1915 (c) Comprehensive Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver.

OPWDD is proposing to permanently adopt some of the provisions that were temporarily authorized under the authority of the Appendix K to address the COVID-19 public health emergency, which is scheduled to sunset on November 11, 2023. The proposed waiver amendment will also include other programmatic, fiscal and administrative changes, which are intended to build on lessons learned during the pandemic and improve the effectiveness of waiver services moving forward. The proposed changes would have approval on October 1, 2023.

Two webinars are scheduled for Wednesday, April 12: at 1:00 p.m. EST and 6:00 p.m. EST to review the proposed waiver changes, which is the same day that the notice will be published in the New York State Register to begin the public comment period. Use the links below to register for one of the two webinars.

“Overview of Draft OPWDD 1915 (c) Comprehensive Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver Amendment Effective Oct. 1, 2023”

Day event

https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/reef4796f82f192466b721408ba82cd81

Night event

https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/r621f77eb74ae17b0741e2f90abc6bd7b

We will also be posting the draft amendment on the OPWDD website on April 12 and sharing the information in an email to all of our distribution lists. If you have not already signed up to receive email updates from OPWDD, you can sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYOPWDD/signup/15127

Public comment on the draft amendment will be due back to OPWDD by May 12, 2023.