Manchin Announces $1.1 Million for Charleston Area Medical Center COVID-19 Public Health Reimbursements

April 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,119,876 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). The funding will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare workers continue to depend on PPE and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the Charleston Area Medical Center in covering and reimbursing these costs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare workers and facilities as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





The funding announced today will support reimbursing costs accrued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by the CAMC. These expenses included purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and patients, implementing COVID-19 screening procedures and providing respiratory therapy in order to respond and protect individuals from COVID-19.