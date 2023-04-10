Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,747 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1.1 Million for Charleston Area Medical Center COVID-19 Public Health Reimbursements

April 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,119,876 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). The funding will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare workers continue to depend on PPE and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the Charleston Area Medical Center in covering and reimbursing these costs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare workers and facilities as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


The funding announced today will support reimbursing costs accrued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by the CAMC. These expenses included purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and patients, implementing COVID-19 screening procedures and providing respiratory therapy in order to respond and protect individuals from COVID-19.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1.1 Million for Charleston Area Medical Center COVID-19 Public Health Reimbursements

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more