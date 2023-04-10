HeliumDao further promotes the development and expansion of the Helium network

LOS ANGLES, CA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, HeliumDao, a DAO organization jointly built by nodes from around the world, was established on April 7th to further promote the development and expansion of the Helium network. The organization plans to recruit 200 nodes worldwide to join the network.

Helium is a decentralized wireless network that uses blockchain technology to connect low-power devices and provide long-distance communication capabilities. The network uses the Proof-of-Coverage consensus algorithm to verify transactions and maintain network security. In this network, nodes can mine tokens by setting up and maintaining wireless hotspots that support the network. Helium has been widely used in many fields, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, and asset tracking.

In order to promote the Helium network and increase the number of nodes, the HeliumDao international organization plans to recruit 200 nodes worldwide to join the network. The organization will collaborate with other organizations and communities to expand the coverage of the Helium network and promote the development of more applications and services. HeliumDao will also provide various support and reward programs to encourage more people to participate in the Helium network.

The establishment of HeliumDao is an important milestone for Helium. By establishing a global DAO organization, Helium can better promote community participation and cooperation, increase the number of global nodes, expand the network coverage, and promote the development and expansion of Helium network applications and services. At the same time, HeliumDao will provide more opportunities and support for nodes to promote the development and expansion of the Helium network.

The establishment of HeliumDao means that the Helium community will further expand and strengthen, further promoting the development of low-cost, low-power, and long-distance communication blockchain applications. It will also play an important role in the development of fields such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, and asset tracking.









