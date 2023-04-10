HSLDA Sponsors Second National Spanish-Speaking Homeschool Conference in Miami

Miami, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), the largest homeschool advocacy group in the United States, will send two Spanish-speaking educational consultants, Karim Morato and Clarisa Loparo, along with HSLDA attorney Kevin Boden, to the second annual national Hispanic homeschool conference this spring. Taking place April 15, 2023, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport in Miami, Florida, Teach By Design 2023 (Educa Por Diseño 2023) is a national conference with programs for the whole family. The on-site conference will be conducted in Spanish and live-streamed for families around the world.

"We are thrilled to participate in this conference for the second year by sending HSLDA Spanish-speaking staff, an attorney, and practical resources to support Hispanic homeschooling families," said HSLDA President Jim Mason.

"Homes are the epicenter of education and home education puts parents back in their role as the first and primary educators of their children," said TransitionED co-founder Ana Maria Bagnuoli.

Hosted by TransitionED, the event will walk parents through topics including:

Home Education

Parental Rights

How to Start Homeschooling

Developing a Plan for High School

Homeschooling in Latin America—Legal Aspects

Registration for the conference can be found at: Educa por Diseño 2023 https://transitioneducation.mykajabi.com/2da-conferencia

About HSLDA

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is America's largest and oldest homeschool advocacy group. Founded in 1983 with the mission to make homeschooling possible for all families, the organization has helped empower millions of homeschooling parents and students. As a membership organization for families homeschooling their children, HSLDA provides a myriad of resources from legal advice to educational consultants to support member families through every step of their homeschool journey. Learn more about HSLDA at https://hslda.org/

About TransitionED

Ricardo Bagnuoli and Ana María are the founders of TransitionED, an organization established in the United States in 2017 to train and equip Hispanic families to transform their homes into the best and first place of learning. Ana and Ricardo believe that education is a design and a tool to discover, nurture, and promote the purpose of life given by God for children in the home. https://www.transitioneducation.net/

