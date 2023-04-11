86 Stocks Have Outperformed the S&P 500 in 4 of the Past 5+ Years

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 86 stocks in the S&P 500 have consistently beaten the performance of the S&P 500 on an annual basis over 4 of the past 5+ years. At StoxxUSA.org, our equity analysis team has identified these StoxxUSA "Stars" which have beaten their respective index in 4 of the past 5+ year.
The S&P “Stars” Report is prepared by StoxxUSA.org.
StoxxUSA.org is not a registered investment, legal or tax advisor or a broker/dealer. All investment/financial opinions expressed in the S&P “Stars” Report are from the personal research and experience of StoxxUSA.org and intended as educational material. Although best efforts are made to ensure that all information is accurate, unintended errors and misprints may occur, and we do NOT advise making investment decisions solely off of the contents of this report. The information in this report is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.
StoxxUSA.org or its employees are not attorneys, accountants, or financial advisors and the information contained in this report is not a substitute for financial advice from a registered advisor.
StoxxUSA.org is a non-profit equity research organization. For more information on StoxxUSA.org, visit our website at https://stoxxusa.org/
