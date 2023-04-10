Nursing Scholarship Contest is Underway at ECPI University

ECPI University will award nursing scholarships at all its nursing campuses during National Nurses Week. Applications accepted at ecpi.edu/heart through 4/17.
As a leader in nursing education, ECPI University is very fortunate to see the impact our student nurses, faculty, and nursing graduates have in the healthcare field.”
— ECPI University COO, Barbara Larar
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), ECPI University will award over $55,000 in scholarships across its nursing campuses in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. Each scholarship is worth $2,000, and each campus will have two scholarship recipients.
“ECPI University is thrilled to support nursing again this year,” said ECPI University COO, Barbara Larar. “As a leader in nursing education, our University is very fortunate to see the impact our student nurses, faculty, and nursing graduates have in the healthcare field. ECPI is pleased to continue these scholarships as our way of honoring those individuals who are following their passion for nursing into our PN, ADN, BSN or MSN programs.”
The contest – located at www.ecpi.edu/heart – is open to prospective nurses, current ECPI nursing students, and nurses looking to earn an advanced degree. To enter, applicants must write a short essay about what they love about nursing, submit a photo, and select which campus (and degree program) they plan to attend. Entries will be accepted now through April 17.
A team of ECPI nursing faculty and administration will narrow scholarship entries down to five finalists per campus, with finalists’ essays and photos then posted on ECPI University’s Facebook page for public voting during National Nurses Week.
Scholarship winners will be announced on May 9th during a special “Thank You” event for ECPI nursing students, faculty and graduates, held at every nursing campus.
The contest is located at www.ecpi.edu/heart. For more information, contact Jessica Davenport at 757-773-8585.
About ECPI University
Founded in 1966, ECPI University is a private university with 17 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. ECPI is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Questions about the accreditation of ECPI may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). The university has programs in technology, nursing, health science, business, criminal justice, and culinary arts. Program availability varies by campus. For more information, visit www.ecpi.edu.
