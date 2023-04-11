Abyde and the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors partner to help independent practices with HIPAA & OSHA

Abyde, announces its newest partnership with the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC), offering complete HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the industry leader in compliance software, Abyde, announces its newest partnership with the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC), offering complete HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs and solutions to ANJC’s membership base.

The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized independent practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA and OSHA compliance programs. Already used by thousands of practices nationwide, Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides practices through mandatory compliance requirements such as risk management programs, training for doctors and staff, customized policy documentation, and more. As industry leaders, the software provides practices with the tools and assistance they need to achieve stress-free compliance.

“At Abyde, we love serving the independent practice environment, and with the new ANJC partnership, we continue to show why so many chiropractic offices choose Abyde for their compliance programs,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde.

“With the addition of ANJC to our partners, we look forward to extending our solutions and support to the practices of the Garden State.”

“A focus of the ANJC is to provide members with resources and learning opportunities to enhance their practice and better care for their patients,” said Suzanne Corson, Executive Director of the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors. “Partners, like Abyde, ensure chiropractors across the state have access to tools needed to protect themselves as well as their patients.”

About Abyde -

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA and OSHA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated regulations could exist. For more information on Abyde, visit; www.abyde.com.

About the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors -

The Association of New Jersey Chiropractors (ANJC), is a non-profit organization serving 1500 licensed chiropractors throughout the state. Members are provided learning opportunities to improve patient outcomes, assist with documentation and legal inquiries, and implement effective practice growth and management programs. The ANJC promotes the highest level of quality chiropractic care by educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care, promoting a healthy lifestyle, removing barriers to care, and promoting a wellness lifestyle.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com