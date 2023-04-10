New Readrly App Provides Personalized Reading Recommendations for Kids

App’s custom-made storybook is unique to each child’s interests and inspires young minds to read, learn and have fun
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To inspire a new generation of book lovers while addressing declining reading rates, Readrly has launched an app that offers innovative, personalized and custom-made storybooks for children ages 0-9 with exciting features to get kids reading, having fun and learning.
Readrly used advanced machine learning techniques to create personalized recommendations and distinctive, one-of-a-kind stories. The personalization also includes the child’s name, favorite locations and more.
In addition, the Readrly app features a growing collection of stories from all over the world. Its advanced machine learning provides personalized recommendations based on a child’s reading preferences. The app includes features, such as offline reading, multi-voice selection and comprehension questions, to help children develop their reading skills. New stories are added to the app every week, ensuring that there is always age-appropriate content for children to discover.
The Readrly app also includes voice selection and word highlighting to help kids learn new words while they read. Additionally, the app has questions to test a child’s understanding of the stories and a leaderboard to let parents know how their child is doing.
The app’s use of machine learning means that the stories that are generated are unique to each child, ensuring that no two books are the same.
“Our mission at Readrly is to inspire a love of reading in children through our custom-made storybooks that put them at the heart of their favorite stories,” said Wole Fagbohun, Readrly’s founder and CEO.
Wole, the father of two daughters who has more than 10 years’ experience in the tech industry and seven years in the ed-tech industry, said he founded Readrly to help his children improve their reading skills and ignite their imaginations with exciting stories. “I recognized the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the way we create and enjoy stories,” he said.
“The emotional connection parents or guardians can make with their little ones through the personalized message page is priceless,” Fagbohun added. “We understand that reading with a child is a bonding experience and our custom-made story books enhance that experience.”
About Readrly
At Readrly, we believe that there is nothing more powerful than a story. Stories shape how we learn, challenge and strengthen our values. When a story catches our attention and engages us, we are more likely to absorb the message and meaning within it. This is why we’ve created Readrly. At Readrly, we are using cutting-edge technology to create engaging, unforgettable stories to inspire young minds.
Visit the Readrly website at readrly.io for more information. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
