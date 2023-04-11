"Bentley Siimone Diversifies Media Career with Successful Social Media Campaigns for Leading Brands”

Ms. Siimone brings passionate energy and imaginative flair to her work, aiming to deeply connect audiences with captivating stories.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned entrepreneur and content creator Bentley Siimone has taken the digital world by storm with her impressive portfolio of social media projects. Ms. Siimone's recent projects include collaborations with brands such as Airborne, Flattummy Co, Femme Shapewear, and several fashion and wellness companies. With a growing following and an impressive track record of successful campaigns, Bentley Siimone continues to make waves as a trailblazer in the industry.
Introducing Bentley Siimone — a creative individual who has recently taken on an inspiring alter ego. She imbues her work enthusiastically with boldness and flair, striving to share meaningful stories through entertainment.
Ms.Siimone believes to achieve success, we must constantly nourish our hearts with protection and passion. When it comes to growth, no past achievements can ever come close to the importance of loving ourselves enough for the journey ahead – this drives us toward progress in life. Allow yourself to be guided by your heart's intensity, and you will open pathways filled with love and fulfillment.
Despite the recent tragedy of losing her beloved dog, Brownie BisQit, her spirit was renewed by an indomitable force. Finding solace in prayer and comforted further by watching her daughter's joyfulness, her name kept coming repeatedly: Bethune McLeod. Upon googling this phrase with affirmation confirmations, it returned images of herself - at once perplexing yet heartening that even when faced with adversity, God still blesses us all.
Through this experience, Ms.Siimone has been reminded of the importance of faith and the love of God. As John 3:16 reminds us, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." In the midst of grief, Ms.Siimone is grateful for the blessings in her life and feels truly blessed by God.
Learn more about the inspiring work of Bentley Siimone - from her website to Instagram. Stay tuned for exciting updates!
About Bentley Siimone
Bentley Siimone has always believed that risk-taking is the best gift God has given us. She sees risk as the caffeine of life, something that defies fear and wakes you up to new possibilities. Ms. Siimone's biggest risk was quitting her 9-5 data entry position, with two kids in her arms, to pursue a career as a model. She had no updated portfolio photos, no guaranteed gigs, no website prepared, no mentor, no agent, and no experience in hair or makeup. However, Ms. Siimone's leap of faith paid off, and she became a frequently booked model, despite not fitting the typical brick-and-mortar agency standards.
Bentley Siimone is currently thriving in her professional life as a content creator. She sees content creation as a giant wave in her mind, sometimes at the eye of the storm in a small boat, while other times being tossed around at sea. Ms. Siimone is fully occupied in the director's chair at her virtual modeling agency, reveling in creative control, callbacks, and handling all aspects of the production process. She does her own glam, styling, set design, and editing and acts as her own talent. Ms. Siimone is thoroughly enjoying the challenges and rewards of her work.
Through her tenacity and dedication, Ms. Siimone has seamlessly navigated through all the challenges life threw at her, producing impressive results along the way - from featuring in national magazines to partnering with multiple corporations on Instagram while maintaining balance as a parent. God's blessing did not go unnoticed throughout this incredible journey!
