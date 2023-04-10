- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-1106
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
FDA is issuing this guidance to communicate its temporary policy for certain risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) requirements for the duration of the public health emergency (PHE) declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services(HHS) on January 31, 2020.
