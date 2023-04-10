Beverage tycoon, daughters prosecuted for asset misappropriation fraud

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — Trần Quí Thanh, the Chairman of Việt Nam's largest private beverage company Tân Hiệp Phát, along with one of his daughter Trần Uyên Phương, have been arrested in the southern province of Bình Dương on Monday.

Thanh (born in 1953), Phương (1981), and Thanh's another daughter Trần Ngọc Bích (1984), are accused of "abusing trust to misappropriate assets" crime under the Penal Code.

Bích was serving as Tân Hiệp Phát Group's Director, while Phương was the company's Vice-Director.

The arrests were made following a police investigation into denunciations from a number of individuals in HCM City and Đồng Nai Province, who accused the wealthy family of several crimes.

They include fraudulent misappropriation of assets, abusing trust to misappropriate assets and tax evasion.

The allegations are connected to several high-value real estate projects in these two southern localities since 2020 November.

The same day, the police conducted search of nine premises which include the offices and homes of the three defendants.

Investigations are ongoing.

The company has a number of beverage products that are popular among Vietnamese consumers, including "Number 1" Energy Drink and "Zero Degrees" green tea.

The company also sells to an additional 16 countries around the world, according to its website.

Established in 1997 the business currently has a charter capital of VNĐ276 billion (US$11.7 million). — VNS