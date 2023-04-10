FUND FOR THE CITY OF NEW YORK CROSS-SECTOR INNOVATION CONFERENCE HONORS DEPUTY MAYOR SHEENA WRIGHT 2023 INNOVATION AWARD

Aldrin Bonilla, Executive VP, Fund for the City of New York, Lisette Nieves, President Fund for the City of New York, Michael Arad, Board Chair, Fund for the City of New York, Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor City of New York
The Fund hosted the Cross-Sector Innovation Conference highlighting the legacy of the Fund on its 55th anniversary while looking to the future across sectors.
The Fund was founded 55 years ago to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers. At the conference, leaders had the opportunity to help us further our mission by connecting across sectors.”
— Lisette Nieves, President Fund for the City of New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FUND FOR THE CITY OF NEW YORK FIRST CROSS-SECTOR INNOVATION CONFERENCE HELD IN NEW YORK CITY
HONORS DEPUTY MAYOR SHEENA WRIGHT AND FORD FOUNDATION PRESIDENT DARREN WALKER WITH 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS
The Fund for The City of New York hosted its first Cross-Sector Innovation Conference on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at the Rosenthal Pavilion at NYU’s Kimmel Center in New York City. The conference highlighted the legacy of the Fund on its 55th anniversary while also looking toward the future of innovation across the sectors of public service, healthcare, workforce and youth development with a series of panel discussions.
At the Conference, two honorees were presented with the Fund for the City of New York’s 2023 Innovation Award for their outstanding work connecting and working across sectors. The 2023 Innovation Honorees are Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation and Sheena Wright, First Deputy Mayor of New York City. In addition, the conference hosted four outstanding panel discussions focusing on each sector: public service, healthcare, workforce and youth development. More than 200 industry leaders and professionals attended and participated in the day’s discussions.
“The FCNY conference provides the opportunity to highlight Innovation and cross sectoral collaboration in the fields of healthcare, youth development, public service and the workforce,” said Lisette Nieves, President of the Fund for the City of New York. “The Fund was founded more than 50 years ago to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers. At the conference, leaders had the opportunity to help us further our mission by connecting across sectors, which we are confident will result in new ideas, partnerships and strategies. We convened to envision and realize a revitalized city.”
Since its founding by the Ford Foundation in 1968, the Fund has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all New Yorkers. The Fund’s work focuses on developing and helping to implement innovations in policy, programs, practices, and technology in order to advance the functioning of government and nonprofit organizations in New York City and beyond. Key Fund programs include the Cash Flow Loan Program, the Partner Project Program, the Sloan Public Service Awards, and the Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics.
