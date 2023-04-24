Richard Finger Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Political Website - 2023”

Photo of Richard Finger

“We're honored to include Richard Finger into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Finger, Houston businessman, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best New Political Website - 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Richard Finger into our BoLAA family."

Richard Finger formed the initiative, Republicans For Pro-Choice, a give-to-gain organization focused on giving the freedom to choose back to women by repealing Texas abortion statutes.

The objective of Republicans for Pro-Choice is compromise; to persuade those opposed to abortion to recognize the enormous potential to redirect America back to a path to recapture family values and once again take pride in the greatest culture in the history of civilization.

The group suggests that women be allowed abortion on demand at any time during the first trimester of pregnancy. More lenient deadlines will be proposed in cases of rape or incest.

"Republicans for Pro-Choice will gather one million signatures that support their agenda,” says Finger. The organization also has plans to place its initiative with a “for” or “against” vote on at least 150 of the 254 counties on the November 2024 ballot.

Republicans for Pro-Choice invites all Republicans who believe in a woman's right to choose to visit www.RepublicansForProChoice.com and support this movement today.