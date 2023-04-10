Hearings Scheduled on Changes to VT’s Baitfish Regulation

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes in May.

The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page.

The first hearing is on May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Rd, Berlin, VT 05602.

The second hearing is at 6:30 p.m. on May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the attendee. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact: Margaret.Murphy@vermont.gov, 802-786-3864 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).