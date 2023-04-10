Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,491 in the last 365 days.

Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys, Former Judge

Image of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct logo.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends sanctions for eight attorneys, including a former judge.

Image of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct logo.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends sanctions for eight attorneys, including a former judge.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed eight disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio. One report recommends an indefinite suspension for a former judge, and seven reports recommend suspensions for attorneys.

Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Mark Stewart Bennett
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0471
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Shawn Alexander Romer
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0469
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; no credit for time served under interim felony suspension

Franklin County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Douglas Whitney Bulson, Jr.
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0470
Recommended sanction: Eighteen-month suspension, 12 months stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ric Daniell
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0468
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed

Hamilton County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Tracie M. Hunter
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0472
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; credit for time served under interim felony suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hugh Peter McCloskey, Jr.,
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0475
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Mahoning County

Mahoning County Bar Association v. Krishna James
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0474
Recommended sanction: Impairment suspension

Summit County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Theodore Farris Scribner
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0473
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed

You just read:

Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys, Former Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more