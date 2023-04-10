Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys, Former Judge

There were 2,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,491 in the last 365 days.
The Board of Professional Conduct recommends sanctions for eight attorneys, including a former judge.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed eight disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio. One report recommends an indefinite suspension for a former judge, and seven reports recommend suspensions for attorneys.
Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.
Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.
Cuyahoga County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Mark Stewart Bennett
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0471
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension
Disciplinary Counsel v. Shawn Alexander Romer
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0469
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; no credit for time served under interim felony suspension
Franklin County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Douglas Whitney Bulson, Jr.
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0470
Recommended sanction: Eighteen-month suspension, 12 months stayed
Disciplinary Counsel v. Ric Daniell
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0468
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed
Hamilton County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Tracie M. Hunter
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0472
Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; credit for time served under interim felony suspension
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hugh Peter McCloskey, Jr.,
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0475
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed
Mahoning County
Mahoning County Bar Association v. Krishna James
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0474
Recommended sanction: Impairment suspension
Summit County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Theodore Farris Scribner
Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0473
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed