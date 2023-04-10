Conduct Board Recommends Discipline for Attorneys, Former Judge

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends sanctions for eight attorneys, including a former judge.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommends sanctions for eight attorneys, including a former judge.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed eight disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio. One report recommends an indefinite suspension for a former judge, and seven reports recommend suspensions for attorneys.

Parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Mark Stewart Bennett

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0471

Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Shawn Alexander Romer

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0469

Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; no credit for time served under interim felony suspension

Franklin County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Douglas Whitney Bulson, Jr.

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0470

Recommended sanction: Eighteen-month suspension, 12 months stayed



Disciplinary Counsel v. Ric Daniell

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0468

Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed

Hamilton County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Tracie M. Hunter

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0472

Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension; credit for time served under interim felony suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hugh Peter McCloskey, Jr.,

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0475

Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Mahoning County

Mahoning County Bar Association v. Krishna James

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0474

Recommended sanction: Impairment suspension

Summit County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Theodore Farris Scribner

Supreme Court Case No. 2023-0473

Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed