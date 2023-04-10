Grammy Winners to unite in support of the transformation of the SF Aquarium into an iconic Climate and Oceans Museum

San Francisco World Ocean Day Concert

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 marks the 42nd Anniversary of Bay Ecotarium’s non-profit mission of environmental advocacy, ocean conservation and climate resilience. In the last four

decades, our programs, exhibits, outreach, and environmental policy work has impacted millions through our seven branches that include the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay, Bay Institute, Bay Academy, Sustainable Seafood Alliance, Bay Model, Studio Aqua and Eco-Expeditions.

The increasing carbon footprint in the world has rendered the planet in dissonance with nature. RESONANCE with nature is the existential need of our lifetimes and beyond. Music is the universal language that speaks to our hearts and resonates with our souls. The Climate Concert opening on June 8, 2023- WORLD OCEAN DAY is in support of the iconic transformation of the Aquarium on PIER 39 into the world’s first comprehensive Ocean Conservation and Climate Literacy Living Museum. 12 Consul Generals from the Bay Area will join in solidarity with a message of Climate Resilience. San Francisco is known for changing the world with movements that have shattered paradigms from tech to gender equity to the birth of United Nations 78 years ago. It is time to birth a new UN- United Nature that nurtures and heals our Blue Marble. “This will be an amazing event!” says President & CEO George Jacob, who leads the 42-year-old institution to its new avatar.

VIP Box Seats for Resonance are available on the Aquarium of the Bay’s NFT website, www.aotbfeedfund.org . Purchases on the NFT web portal allows for a better way to purchase your tickets, with zero processing fees. Purchases may be made with credit card or cryptocurrency with blockchain security and ease of use.

All Resonance Climate Concert tickets are available on our website at: www.bayecotarium.org/resonance .