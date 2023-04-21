GEMCO has seen a remarkable 250 percent rise in sales in the last five years as the global authority in mixing and drying since 1916.
MIDDLESEX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GEMCO Soars to New Heights: Celebrating a 250 Percent Rise in Sales Over the Past Five Years
GEMCO, a NJ family-owned company that has been the global authority in mixing and drying since 1916, has seen a remarkable 250 percent rise in sales in the last five years.
Casey Bickhardt, President/CEO/Owner of GEMCO, said, “Our machines are used to manufacture almost everything you see and use every day, from cosmetics to medicines and more. That means that today, nearly 40 different industries utilize our equipment: pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemical, powdered metal, food & beverage, cosmetics, and more. Besides customized industrial machines – tumble mixers and dryers, the company offers replacement parts, process flow consulting, and certified machine service assistance and maintenance worldwide."
She attributes this success to GEMCO’s premium processing solutions, which are designed to provide their clients with a unique competitive advantage.
“At the moment, our team is working hard on five new industrial mixers and dryers. One of these machines is a massive 300-cubic-foot machine that will be used to dry crab shells for the food industry and vitamins. We’re not just doubling our production capacity; we’re taking it to the next level!”
GEMCO is constantly innovating and upgrading tumble blenders and dryers to meet the highest technical standards. They have introduced end-point analysis into their dryers, automatic filter cleaning systems with Blow Back Technology, and gas purging. They are also exploring ways to reclaim waste material for 3D printers.
Bickhardt said, "We will present the new, innovative solutions for more efficient blending and drying at the upcoming International Powder and Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition 2023 in April and the Rapid + TCT Conference in May, which will be hosted in Chicago. These are the biggest powder trade shows in North America, which we are proud to be a part of."
GEMCO, the global mixing and drying authority since 1916, is a family-owned company. They are the pioneers when it comes to industrial mixers, having invented the first tumble mixer in the 1930s. GEMCO operates from an 80,000-ft3 industrial facility located in Middlesex, New Jersey.
